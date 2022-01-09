Amazon files new legal challenges in litigation with Future Group-sources





By Aditya Kalra NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc has filed new legal challenges in its long-standing dispute with Indian retailer Future Group after the national antitrust agency suspended a 2019 agreement between the two sides, resulting in the shutdown of their arbitration, four sources told Reuters on Sunday. India’s Competition Commission (ICC) last month suspended its approval of Amazon’s 2019 deal with Future, undermining attempts by the US e-commerce giant to block the sale of Future’s retail assets to Indian market leader Reliance Industries. The suspension rocked Amazon as a New Delhi court subsequently halted arbitration proceedings between the two parties. Late on Saturday night, Amazon filed an appeal against the ICC stay decision to India’s national company law appeals tribunal, two of the sources said. Separately, two other sources said, Amazon also filed an appeal to the Supreme Court against the Delhi court ruling in which judges last week said the Future-Amazon arbitration proceeding must remain in abeyance until. February 1 in light of the antitrust suspension of the agreement. . Amazon and ICC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The filings are the latest in the bitter legal dispute that has involved Amazon, Future and Reliance over what is seen as a battle for retail supremacy in India’s burgeoning consumer market. Reliance, led by one of India’s richest men, Mukesh Ambani, is keen to expand its footprint by acquiring the heavily indebted Future, but Amazon told the Indian antitrust body it believes Reliance’s consolidated position “Would further restrict competition in the Indian retail market”. Amazon has long argued that Future violated the terms of its 2019 agreement by deciding to sell retail assets to Reliance. The position of the American company has so far been supported by the Singapore arbitrator and Indian courts. Future denies any wrongdoing. But after the ICC suspended approval of the deal, claiming that Amazon removed information while seeking clearances for the deal, Future argued that Amazon no longer had a legal basis to pursue the dispute. . Amazon’s two appeals, to the Indian court and the Supreme Court, are expected to be heard in the coming days, two of the sources said. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Lincoln Feast.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/amazon-challenges-indias-antitrust-suspension-054943596.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos