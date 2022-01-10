Stock futures drop after S&P 500 posts 4-day losing streak

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 7, 2022 in New York City.

Stock futures were lower in overnight trading on Sunday after a rocky start to 2022 for stock markets as interest rates rise.

Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 85 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%.

The top three stock averages all fell in the first week of the year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% on Friday for its first four-day losing streak since September. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9%, also registering four straight days of loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.81 points.

Equities, particularly high growth stocks, struggled as interest rates rose. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.8% on Friday, after closing 2021 at the 1.51% level.

“As we head into 2022 this week, the business focus has turned to a definitive rotation into value and pro-cyclical stocks and out of growth as investors digest a significantly higher rate environment,” Chris said. Hussey of Goldman Sachs in a Friday memo.

The rate hike comes as the Federal Reserve signaled it may ease monetary policy more aggressively than some had anticipated. The December Fed meeting minutes released on Wednesday showed the central bank is considering reducing its balance sheet in addition to raising rates.

Investors are awaiting major inflation reports in the coming week. The consumer price index is expected for Wednesday and the producer price index is expected for Thursday.

Federal President Jerome Powellis was scheduled to testify on Tuesday at the nomination hearing before a Senate panel, while the hearing on the nomination of Fed Governor Lael Brainard as vice president is set for Thursday.

Delta Air Lines reports results Thursday and finance heavyweights JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo report quarterly results on Friday.