Business
Stock futures drop after S&P 500 posts 4-day losing streak
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 7, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Stock futures were lower in overnight trading on Sunday after a rocky start to 2022 for stock markets as interest rates rise.
Futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 85 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%.
The top three stock averages all fell in the first week of the year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% on Friday for its first four-day losing streak since September. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9%, also registering four straight days of loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.81 points.
Equities, particularly high growth stocks, struggled as interest rates rose. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.8% on Friday, after closing 2021 at the 1.51% level.
“As we head into 2022 this week, the business focus has turned to a definitive rotation into value and pro-cyclical stocks and out of growth as investors digest a significantly higher rate environment,” Chris said. Hussey of Goldman Sachs in a Friday memo.
The rate hike comes as the Federal Reserve signaled it may ease monetary policy more aggressively than some had anticipated. The December Fed meeting minutes released on Wednesday showed the central bank is considering reducing its balance sheet in addition to raising rates.
Investors are awaiting major inflation reports in the coming week. The consumer price index is expected for Wednesday and the producer price index is expected for Thursday.
Federal President Jerome Powellis was scheduled to testify on Tuesday at the nomination hearing before a Senate panel, while the hearing on the nomination of Fed Governor Lael Brainard as vice president is set for Thursday.
Delta Air Lines reports results Thursday and finance heavyweights JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo report quarterly results on Friday.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/09/stock-market-futures-open-to-close-news.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]