ESG theme for stocks to be accelerated in 2022
Equity investors may pay more attention to the topic of net zero emissions in 2022, in the context of a global debate on the adverse effects of climate change.
It is estimated that over $ 40 trillion or more than 25% of all professionally managed assets globally have some level of overlap of environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes in the investment process. This number and percentage of assets is only expected to increase in 2022 and beyond. This trend is relatively nascent in India, but is also becoming increasingly important to investors in the Indian stock market, ”said Vikram Gandhi, senior lecturer in business administration at Harvard Business School and founder of Asha Impact.
India is in the early stages of its ESG journey. At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), India said it intends to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070. This should help us achieve much better grades. on the ESG aspect compared to our peers such as China and Russia, ”said Kotak. Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd. said last month.
The focus on sustainable investing among equity market players is expected to increase with an increasing number of companies and countries implementing policies to meet ESG targets, particularly with regard to carbon emissions. ESG will be an important driver of investment decisions this year, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Currently, most Asian investors use exclusion-based ESG screening, which excludes stocks with unfavorable ESG benchmarks. We believe Asian investors will soon adopt impact-based ESG screening as reporting standards improve in the region, ”said Girish Nair, Asia Pacific Co-Head, ESG Research, BofA Securities.
Recent research from BofA Securities has shown that Asia emits 52% of global carbon emissions. Over the past decade, Asia has adopted nearly 262 policies, compared to just 34 in the United States and 543 in Europe, BofA Research noted.
In India, ESG has seen higher traction over the past year. Companies including Reliance Industries Ltd, Ultratech Cement Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd are investing in green energy and aiming to reduce their carbon footprint. In recent years, many asset management companies have launched ESG-focused mutual fund programs in India.
However, there are challenges due to the lack of reporting standardization. On average, just 5% of stocks in Asia report emissions metrics, compared to 66% in the US and 78% in Europe, according to a BofAs study. Globally, market regulators are addressing the lack of standardization through policy implementation. In Europe, the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation obliges companies to publish ESG information. In India, the top 1000 companies listed by market capitalization will be required to file the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) from fiscal year 23. BRSR aims to ensure quantitative and standardized information on ESG parameters, facilitating comparability between sectors and should allow people to make better investment decisions. How effectively companies are able to meet their ESG goals and reporting standards remains to be seen. Making its business model sustainable requires investments in new technologies or new manufacturing processes, which could weigh on cash flow and operating profits in the short term. However, the stock markets are likely to reward such moves.
Stocks in Asia with high ESG scores on the MSCI trade at a 40% premium to stocks with low ESG scores, according to Nairs analysis. We have seen similar valuation premiums in other parts of the world, including the United States and Europe, ”he said.
