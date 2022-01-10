6 stocks to buy or sell today January 10





Monday Daily Trading Guide: The past week has been a terrific week for the bulls as the Indian stock market started to rally on the first day of the new year. The Nifty 50 index kept its momentum intact throughout the week and is again very close to the 18,000 mark. After the completion of the recent correction phase, the Indian stock market has resumed its uptrend more wide and in just three weeks, the NSE Nifty index has returned to almost 18,000 levels. There is good buying interest in the broader markets and many stock movements are witnessing a good increase in volumes. During this week, market experts expect Nifty to test 18,000-18,050 levels which would be the immediate short-term hurdle to watch out for. Daily Trading Guide for the Stock Market Today Speaking on the Daily Trading Guide for Nifty today; Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said: “Nifty’s underlying short-term trend remains positive with high volatility. The strength of the uptrend remains intact and we are unlikely to see a strong downward trend from current levels. a buy opportunity around the crucial 17,600 level support and we expect further rise from the lower levels. Immediate resistance for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,900 levels. “ Unveiling of the commercial strategy for Bank Nifty and other segments; Ruchit Jain, Head of Research at 5paisa.com, said: “The banking space has shown immense strength, which is likely to continue as this sector has started an uptrend after its long underperformance. Over the coming week, results from IT giants are also likely to dictate near-term direction.Now the IT sector has already seen a surge ahead of earnings season and there could be some downsides. profits recorded around the outcome of the event (outcomes) .However, in the event that there is such a correction in the IT space, it is also unlikely that it will have a major impact on Nifty, as it will be outweighed by the strength of Bank Nifty, which has a decent weight in the benchmark. Day trading stocks for today Sharing shares in the Indian stock market today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, executive director of Choice Broking; Avinash Gorakshkar, head of research at Profitmart Securities and Mudit Goel, senior research analyst at SMC Global Securities recommended 6 stocks to buy today. Daily actions of Sumeet Bagadia 1]CAC: Buy from CMP, target 2375 to 2400, stop loss 2225 2]Indiabulls Immobilier: Buy from CMP, target 175 to 180, stop loss 158 Avinash Gorakshkar day trading stocks to buy today 3]National Aluminum Company Limited: Buy around 110, target 119, stop loss 106.50 4]Grasim Industries: Buy on 1800, target 1850, loss of satop 1775 Mudit Goels daily actions for Monday 5]Coal India Ltd: Dynamic purchasing at CMP, objective 163, stop loss 154 6]Cummins India: Buy from CMP, target 958, stop loss 934. Warning: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-guide-for-monday-6-stocks-to-buy-or-sell-today-10th-january-11641773966479.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos