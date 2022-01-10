DEADLINE TOMORROW: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. of Class Action and Principal Plaintiff Deadline of January 10, 2022 – TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX , AVUDX | national news





NEW YORK, January 9, 2022 / PRNewswire / –The following statement is issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: AT: All investors who have bought or otherwise acquired American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. (“American Century” or “The Fund”) (TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX and AVUDX) in accordance with the registration statements and prospectuses filed between November 5, 2018 and the present.You are hereby notified that a Securities Class Action has been commenced in United States District Court of the North District of California. For more information, visit: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/american-century-capital-portfolios-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=4 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at (212) 363-7500.There is no cost or obligation for you. American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. NEWS CASE DETAILS:According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and / or misleading statements and / or failed to disclose that: (i) the Fund’s investment strategy was not to identify companies whose stock prices may not reflect the value of the company, nor buy the shares of those undervalued companies and hold each share until the price has risen or is above a level which, according to managers, more accurately reflects the fair value of the business; (ii) the Defendants did not actively manage the Fund (which would have included seeking and selecting investments for the Fund); (iii) the Defendants employed an investment strategy designed to closely track the performance of the Fund’s stated benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, known as “closed indexation”; (iv) the Defendants had no reason to charge the Fund a substantial fee for this allegedly active management while engaging in closet indexing; (v) the excessive fees virtually guaranteed that the Fund could not match its benchmark over time, let alone outperform it; and (vi) as a result, the Fund would fail to consistently achieve or outperform its benchmark. WHAT THIS MEANS FOR SHAREHOLDERS:If you have suffered a loss in the Fund, you have up toJanuary 10, 2022request that the Court appoint you as the principal applicant. Your ability to participate in any recovery does not require you to serve as the lead applicant. NO COT FOR YOU:If you have invested in the Fund in accordance with the registration statements and prospectuses filed between November 5, 2018 and this, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any costs or out of pocket expenses. PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS:Fill out this brief submission formhttps://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/american-century-capital-portfolios-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq. WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY:Levi & Korsinsky have a proven track record of winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars to shareholders over a 20-year period. We represent and fight for shareholders who have been wronged by companies. Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington DC The Founding Partners of the Firm, Joseph Levi and Edouard Korsinski, have represented shareholders and institutional clients for nearly 20 years and have achieved remarkable results for clients in the United States and internationally. The firm, which has more than 70 employees, is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for employees and those we represent. Our attorneys have extensive expertise in representing investors in securities litigation with experience in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in cases. Levi & Korsinsky has been ranked in the Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) SCAS Top 50 report for 7 consecutive years as the best securities litigation firm in United States. The SCAS Top 50 report identifies the leading plaintiff securities law firms in the country and, year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the field of securities class actions. CONTACT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq. 55 Broadway, 10th floor New York, New York State 10006 [email protected] Phone. : (212) 363-7500 Fax: (212) 363-7171 www.zlk.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-tomorrow-levi–korsinsky-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-american-century-capital-portfolios-inc-of-a-class-action-lawsuit -and-a-principal-applicant-deadline-of-January-10-2022 – twvlx-avlix-avuyx-twadx-aclcx-avurx-avu-301456115.html SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

