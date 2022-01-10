UK manufacturers expect another positive year





By Joe Hoppe UK manufacturers are positive about the market outlook in 2022, although optimism is tempered by difficulties accessing labor and rising input costs, according to a new survey. According to data from Make UK and PricewaterhouseCoopers, around three-quarters of UK manufacturing companies expect conditions to improve in the new year, with 73% now believing that the opportunities ahead for their business will win out. on the risks. The survey of 228 companies, carried out in November, found that manufacturers prioritize improving productivity, coupled with investing in their workforce and in product development. “Despite an unprecedented combination of continued Covid pressures, cost inflation and supply chain issues, our manufacturers are responding with impressive agility and resilience, which will serve them well for the year ahead.” said Cara Haffey, PwC’s UK leader in automotive and industrial manufacturing. Muted optimism, however, translates into escalating inflationary pressures and difficulties accessing and retaining key talents and skills. Likewise, while almost two-thirds of those polled thought the UK was a competitive location for manufacturing, just as many said leaving the EU had moderately or significantly hampered their business. About 56% of businesses fear further disruption this year due to customs delays due to import controls and changes in product labeling. Make UK forecast manufacturing to grow 6.9% in 2021 and forecast 3.3% growth in 2022. “To capitalize on this, we now need to see a government that is fully committed to supporting the sector at home and abroad. This requires more than a growth plan, but a broader industrial strategy that sets out a long-term vision for the economy and how we are going to achieve consistent economic growth across the country, ”said Stephen Phipson, Director General of Make UK. Write to Joe Hoppe at [email protected]

