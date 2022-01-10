Asian stocks fell ahead of the US inflation test





SYDNEY: Asian stock markets were muted on Monday as investors count back to another reading on U.S. inflation that may well seal an anticipated Federal Reserve rate hike, boosting bond yields and punishing tech stocks. The explosion in coronavirus cases around the world also threatens to dampen consumer spending and growth just as the Fed considers turning off liquidity taps, difficult timing for markets addicted to endless cheap money. . Early market action has therefore been cautious with S&P 500 futures at 0.2% and Nasdaq futures at 0.1%. The largest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan was almost flat, while South Korea lost 0.7%. The Japanese Nikkei has remained stable for the time being, after falling 1.0% last week. Analysts fear Wednesday’s U.S. Consumer Price Report shows core inflation climbing to decades-high 5.4% and marks the start of a rate hike as early as March . While December’s payroll figures missed expectations, falling unemployment rates to just 3.9% and strength in wages suggested the economy was short of workers. “This was in line with the evolution of the Fed’s view that the job market is approaching or already peaking at employment with increasing wage pressures,” NatWest Markets analysts said. “This should add to speculation about a hike in March, and we have pushed back our expectations for the Fed to take off in March instead of June.” A range of Fed officials will be on hand to present their final thoughts this week, including President Jerome Powell and Governor Lael Brainard who face confirmation hearings. Markets moved quickly to reflect risk with futures contracts implying a greater than 70% chance of a rise to 0.25% in March and at least two more hikes by the end of the year. Tech and growth stocks fell as investors turned to banks and energy companies, while bonds were beaten. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries were near highs last seen in early 2020 at 1.765%, after climbing 25 basis points last week in their biggest move since late 2019. The Next Target chart is the 1.95 / 1.97% area. [U/S] “We believe that the increase in long-term Treasury yields has yet to continue,” said Nicholas Farr, economist at Capital Economics. “The markets may still be underestimating how much the fed funds rate will rise over the next several years, so we expect the 10-year yield to rise another around 50bp, to 2.25%, from by the end of 2023. “ The Fed’s hawkish turn has tended to benefit the US dollar, although it ran into profit taking on Friday after the payroll report fell short of high market expectations. The dollar index was held stable at 95.764, after falling 0.5% on Friday, but has support at 95.568. The euro rebounded to US $ 1.1354, leaving it near the top of the recent trading range of US $ 1.1184 / US $ 1.1382. The Japanese yen paused from its recent bearish run to settle at 115.64 as the dollar weakened from last week’s high of 116.34. In the commodities markets, gold was a little firmer at US $ 1,795 an ounce, but below its January high of US $ 1,831. Oil prices eased early in the trade, climbing 5% last week, helped in part by supply disruptions over unrest in Kazakhstan and blackouts in Libya. [O/R] Brent lost 28 cents to US $ 81.47 a barrel, while US crude lost 36 cents to US $ 78.54. Graphic: Asian stock markets: https://product.datastream.com/dscharting/gateway.aspx?guid=516bc8cb-b44e-4346-bce3-06590d8e396b&action=REFRESH (Edited by Shri Navaratnam)

