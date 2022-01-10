Business
Sensex today: live stock market updates: Sensex exceeds 60,000 points and gains 450 points; Clever above 17,900; TCS rises 2% as board considers buyout
The record inflation of 5% in the euro area, following inflation trends in the United States, appears to be a major challenge for central banks around the world. There is now a clear possibility of 3 Fed rate hikes in 2022 with the ECB and other major central banks, including in emerging markets, going into tightening mode. The appreciation of the US 10-year yield to 1.76% and the strengthening of the US dollar are indicative of headwinds in equity markets. The relevant question in India is: to what extent can the headwinds of higher growth and profit visibility reflected in third quarter results counter the headwinds of rising interest rates? .
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
JUST IN | Anupam Rasayan signs $ 95 million letter of intent with multinational crop protection company
Impact Results | Avenue Supermarts trades lower third quarter numbers
Main Sensex contributors at this time
Clever tops 17,950, eyes 18K
OPENING BELL: Sensex exceeds 60,000 points and gains 450 points; Clever above 17,900; TCS, ICICI Bank increase up to 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 350 points, Nifty above 17,850
Dollar closes as inflation test looms
The dollar started the week with support, with traders betting that US inflation data and appearances from several Federal Reserve officials would strengthen the case for a hike in interest rates. After plunging on Friday, the greenback held around its 200-day moving average against the euro at $ 1.1357 in early Asian trading on Monday. It strengthened slightly on the yen to 115.65, fairly close to last week’s five-year high of 116.35 to the dollar.
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 49.5 points, or 0.28%, up to 17,906.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty sees resistance at highs
Nifty50 formed an indecisive formation on the daily chart on Friday for the second consecutive session, but ended up candling the weekly chart higher. Analysts said the index is finding resistance at highs and follow-up buying is lacking. Indecisive formations on a daily chart suggest the index is plotting a range of consolidation in the 17944-17655 band, analysts said.
Asian stocks fell ahead of the US inflation test
Asian stock markets were muted on Monday as investors counted on another reading on U.S. inflation that may well seal an anticipated Federal Reserve rate hike, raising bond yields and punishing tech stocks. The largest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan was almost flat, while South Korea lost 0.7%. The Japanese Nikkei has remained stable for the time being, after falling 1% last week.
US stocks ended lower on Friday
US stocks closed lower on Friday, with much of Wall Street anticipating that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as early as March despite a mixed report in the US jobs market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.81 points, or less than 0.1%, to 36,231.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 144.96 points, or 1%, to 14,935.90. The S & P500 index fell 0.4%,
Rupee gains 8 paise to close at 74.34 against the dollar
The Indian rupee made 8 paise gains to close at 74.34 against the US dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker greenback against its main rivals and positive domestic actions. In the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.41 against the greenback and saw an intraday high of 74.25 and ultimately ended the day at 74.34 registering a gain of 8 paise from its previous close of 74.42.
Sensex, owl on Friday
The Sensex and Nifty found more solid ground on Friday as investors piled up stocks in the energy, infrastructure and information technology sectors amid a mixed trend in foreign markets. Recovering lost ground from the previous session’s massive sell-offs, the 30-stock BSE Sensex finished 142.81 points or 0.24% higher at 59,744.65. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty index rose 66.80 points or 0.38% to close at 17,812.70.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
