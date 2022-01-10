Asian markets sway as traders weigh on Fed tightening and inflation





France Media Agency January 10, 2022 | 11:20 a.m.

HONG KONG, China – Asian markets fluctuated on Monday after another negative performance on Wall Street, with U.S. data showing fewer new jobs than expected were created last month, but wages soared, keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. Traders will be watching inflation figures in the US and China closely this week as they attempt to assess the outlook for the global economy with soaring energy costs and supply grunts exacerbating the problems caused by the rapidly spreading Omicron Covid variant. The closely watched non-farm payroll figure on Friday fell well below expectations, marking a disappointing end to the year, while wage growth exceeded estimates. Fed officials now face the problem of having to adjust monetary policy to restrain prices while avoiding harming the economic recovery and causing panic in the markets as the cheap money that fueled a rally in almost two years is abolished. The bank has already started cutting back its extensive bond buying program put in place at the start of the pandemic and has signaled it may start raising interest rates from their all-time lows from March. , with some observers predicting three increases this year. There were also indications that officials were considering reducing its massive bond holdings, putting further upward pressure on lending costs. The yield on 10-year Treasuries, a key indicator of future interest rates, climbed last week at its fastest pace in nearly a year. “The US Fed must be cautious in removing policy accommodations – it shouldn’t happen too quickly, otherwise it risks disrupting the rebound in economic growth and could lead to another ‘tantrum’,” said Diana Mousina, from AMP Capital. . She added that she sees inflation causing further turmoil in the markets this year, while the November U.S. election and geopolitical issues would also play a role. All eyes will be on Wednesday’s release of US inflation, which is four decades high. All three of Wall Street’s major indices ended lower, with the Nasdaq again being the hardest hit as tech companies are more sensitive to higher rates due to reliance on debt to drive growth. Asia has had an uncertain start with markets swinging in and out of positive territory and Tokyo has closed its doors for a holiday. Nonetheless, Hong Kong extended a recent winning streak into Matchday 3, and Shanghai was on the rise as well. Mainland markets will be closely watched after China’s securities regulator last week pledged measures to avoid volatility and “firmly” prevent large swings. The country’s stocks have had a difficult start to the year as the Omicron outbreaks force local governments – as part of a “zero Covid” strategy – to impose strict containment and lockdown measures. Singapore continued its brilliant start to the year with another solid gain while there was also progress in Taipei, Manila and Jakarta, although Sydney, Seoul and Wellington fell. Oil prices rose after Friday’s pullback, with optimism about the demand outlook still overcoming China’s weakness caused by Covid’s response.

