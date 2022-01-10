Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO
















Live stock market updates: real estate, auto and banking indices up 1-2%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading higher.

Live Market Updates: Indices Extend Gains, Nifty Around 17,950 Led By Real Estate, Auto, Banks

  • Live Market Updates: Indices Extend Gains, Nifty Around 17,950 Led By Real Estate, Auto, Banks

    Live Market Updates: Indices Extend Gains, Nifty Around 17,950 Led By Real Estate, Auto, Banks

  • Spotlight on Trade | What should investors do with KPIT Tech, Garden Reach, India Cements, Jubilant FoodWorks?

  • After RBL Bank, Delta Corp is under F&O ban on NSE

  • Daily voice | Don’t expect big tax cuts, but likely tax cuts for farmers, electric vehicles and semiconductors, says Kanika Agarrwal of Upside AI



  • Live Market Updates: Indices Extend Gains, Nifty Around 17,950 Led By Real Estate, Auto, Banks

    Live Market Updates: Indices Extend Gains, Nifty Around 17,950 Led By Real Estate, Auto, Banks

  • Spotlight on Trade | What should investors do with KPIT Tech, Garden Reach, India Cements, Jubilant FoodWorks?


  • Buzzing Actions | RIL, Avenue Supermarts, TCS, ICICI Bank and others in the news today

  • Ashneer Grover vs Uday Kotak: BharatPe Co-Founder Sent Notice to Kotak Mahindra Bank for Missing Stock Allocation in Nykaa IPO


  • Omicron LIVE Coronavirus Updates | India registers 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in last 24 hours


  • Techs get lazy with high wages, without increasing their game: BharatPes Ashneer Grover

  • P-word in the background, audio leak of the founder of fintech, relationship managers and unfortunate anecdotes, and more

New Trends

The star of



Last namePriceChange% variation
Indiabulls Hsg222.852.501.13
Sbi497.706.451.31
Rec.139.403.002.2
ntpc131.400.050.04

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting