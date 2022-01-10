Stock markets have yet to peak





The past 18 months have sparked interest in the stock markets with a major collapse due to the pandemic. A nearly 40% drop in markets in February-March 2020 was followed by mother races of all bulls, with Nifty appreciating 140% from 7,700 to around 18,700. Capital market adoption and digital adaptation to capital markets are not new to India. But when these long drawn-out trends combine with a sharp drop in interest rates, an increase in savings and cash, and working from home, we see greater interest in the stock markets. In such a scenario, it is natural for market participants, commentators to be concerned about the well-being of new investors. I don’t think the markets have peaked. Based on the growth in earnings and cash flow of Nifty businesses, it can be seen that 17,000-18,000 today is cheaper than 12,500 as of February 2020. Let me explain. When the budget was presented in 2019, we forecast GDP growth of 4-5% for fiscal year 20 and reported a budget deficit of 3.6%. With just 4-5% growth projected, we were trying to reduce the deficit. In doing so, we would have ended up with weaker growth and a resurgence of the deficit. We had no choice because even though India was at its lowest, the United States was booming with 3.5% growth and almost zero unemployment. It was a recipe for capital flight, currency weakness and sovereign rating downgrade. Cut to 2021, forget 4%, we had negative growth and more than 7.5% deficit. But we are no longer talking about downgrades, there is no fear of capital flight and the currency is stable. There are rumors of a possible upgrade and we are seeing an influx of capital by the trucks. Public investment, exports, consumption and private investment are showing signs of traction. Coupled with this, capital market adaptation, digital tailwinds to adaptation, production-related incentives for manufacturing, and vaccine coverage have added to the positivity. Finally, Nifty EPS, an indicator of corporate earnings, broke the 400-450 range after half a decade. We could reach 900 over the next two years. This rally has legs, and they are still fresh and long.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fortuneindia.com/opinion/stock-markets-have-not-peaked-yet/106682 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos