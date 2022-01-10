Stocks and bonds brace for skyrocketing US inflation and hawkish Fed

Monitors showing stock index prices and the exchange rate of the Japanese yen to the US dollar can be seen after the New Year’s ceremony marking the opening of trade in 2022 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), in the middle of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2022. REUTERS / Issei Kato

SYDNEY, Jan. 10 (Reuters) – Major stock markets posted cautious gains on Monday as investors counted on another reading on US inflation that may well seal an anticipated Federal Reserve rate hike, further boosting yields bond.

The explosion in coronavirus cases around the world also threatens to dampen consumer spending and growth just as the Fed considers turning off liquidity taps, difficult timing for markets addicted to endless cheap money. .

This made trading cautious with S&P 500 futures adding 0.1% and Nasdaq futures 0.2%. The EUROSTOXX 50 and FTSE futures contracts both rose 0.2%.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.3%, while South Korea (.KS11) lost 1.0%.

Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) were somewhat firmer as the recent policy easing was offset by lingering concerns about the real estate sector. Read more

Analysts fear Wednesday’s U.S. Consumer Price Report shows core inflation climbing to its highest level in decades at 5.4% and ushering in a rate hike as early as March.

While December’s payroll figures missed expectations, the drop in the unemployment rate to just 3.9% and strength in wages suggested the economy was running out of workers.

“This was in line with the evolution of the Fed’s view that the job market is approaching or already peaking at employment with increasing wage pressures,” NatWest Markets analysts said.

“This should add to speculation about a hike in March, and we expect the Fed’s take-off to occur in March instead of June.”

A range of Fed officials will be on hand to present their final thoughts this week, including President Jerome Powell and Governor Lael Brainard who face confirmation hearings.

Markets moved quickly to reflect risk with futures contracts implying a greater than 70% chance of a rise to 0.25% in March and at least two more hikes by the end of the year.

Tech and growth stocks fell as investors turned to banks and energy companies, while bonds were beaten.

Yields on 10-year US Treasuries were near highs last seen in early 2020 at 1.765%, after climbing 25 basis points last week in their biggest move since late 2019. The Next Target chart is the 1.95 / 1.97% area. WE

“We believe that the increase in long-term Treasury yields has yet to continue,” said Nicholas Farr, economist at Capital Economics.

“The markets may still be underestimating how much the fed funds rate will rise over the next several years, so we expect the 10-year yield to rise another around 50bp, to 2.25%, from by the end of 2023. “

The Fed’s hawkish turn has tended to benefit the US dollar, although it ran into profit taking on Friday after the payroll report fell short of high market expectations.

The dollar index climbed to 95.900, after falling 0.5% on Friday to find support at 95.700.

The euro was at $ 1.1336, leaving it near the top of the recent trading range of $ 1.184 / $ 1.1382. The Japanese yen had a brief pause from its recent bearish run to hit 115.74 as the dollar weakened from last week’s high of 116.34.

In the commodities markets, gold was a little lower at $ 1,792 an ounce and well below its January high of $ 1,831.

Oil prices remained firm, climbing 5% last week, helped in part by supply disruptions due to unrest in Kazakhstan and blackouts in Libya.

Brent added 11 cents to $ 81.86 a barrel, while US crude gained 10 cents to $ 79.00.

