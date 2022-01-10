ARKK executives land $ 13.5 billion in inventory

Founders and senior executives of companies owned by Ark Invest’s flagship fund have embarked on an unprecedented wave of share sales.

Company insiders sold $ 13.5 billion in stock – and bought just $ 11 million – in the six months to December, far more than in any previous period, StoneX calculates. , a brokerage house.

The exit rush is the latest jerk to the fortunes of the Ark Innovation exchange-traded fund (ARKK), which has lost nearly half of its value since its peak in February 2021. Its gain of over 150% in 2020 made it the poster child of the tech-fueled Wall Street boom, which earned Cathie Wood, its founder, CEO and portfolio manager, nicknamed “queen of the bull market”.

“The surge in insider sales and the lack of buying interest are cause for concern,” said Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX. “ARKK’s median position is down 55% from its 52-week high: if insiders aren’t buying now, why should investors?”

Deluard said it was no surprise that insider selling outweighed buying, as cash-poor founders diversify their portfolios and early employees are given stock options.

A similar trend has also unfolded in the broader US stock market, with insiders selling a record $ 32 billion in shares in S&P 500 companies in the past six months, as buys fell. at their lowest level in six years at $ 95 million.

However, Deluard said the extent of the insider buying and selling divide for companies owned by ARKK was surprising given the strong sell-off of many of these stocks in the last two months of 2021 – a period in which the S&P 500 continued to rise. .

“Company insiders tend to be quite contrary in their actions. They buy after a big drop. We had a big drop and we saw a lot of sales and little buying, ”added Deluard.

“If smart people don’t buy, why would anyone else? Bubbles are always and everywhere a transfer of wealth from the public to the initiated.

Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research at Morningstar, said the insider trading data “suggests that Cathie and her team have more belief in these companies than the people who run them.”

The data comes as the sale of ARKK means the fund has now destroyed shareholder value since its launch in 2014, despite returns of 328% over that period.

ARKK has recorded cumulative net inflows of $ 15.5 billion since its launch, but as of Thursday’s close its net assets were only $ 14.4 billion, meaning it has only created no value to the average investor, most of whom bought only after the fund had generated the bulk of its returns.

“No shareholder value has been created because most investors have accumulated at inflated prices in 2020 and 2021,” said Deluard.

“Cathie Wood has no control over her investors” [poor] the timing and the true measure of his talent comes from the time-weighted returns, which remain amazing despite last year’s losses. However, the reality of investor flows cannot be ignored.

This trend is far from unique to ARKK. The tendency for investors to accumulate in a fund after it has made its biggest gains is so strong that the dollar-weighted returns to investors have been below total fund returns by 1.7 percentage points per year on the entire U.S. market over the decade through 2020, according to Morningstar. .

But there is reason to question Wood’s statement about Ark Invest’s superior purpose.

A less optimistic account is just as credible. Flows in Ark ETFs may have spurred research and innovation, but they also allowed insiders and founders to cash in on absurd valuations.

Wood, a devout Christian, said Ark’s mission is not just to earn money for investors, “it’s about allocating capital to God’s creation in the most innovative and creative way possible”.

ARKK attracted net inflows of $ 17 billion between January 2019 and June 2021, money that was invested in companies that generated combined profits of $ 23 billion during that period, Deluard found.

These companies spent $ 47 billion on research and development in the 30 months, as well as $ 14 billion on new stocks.

Deluard argued that this investment and fundraising was “undoubtedly facilitated by the massive purchases of ARKK,” which “allowed many young companies with unproven technology to raise a lot of equity. at much higher valuations ”than would otherwise have been the case.

“The claim that the ARKK funds research and accelerates the pace of innovation is credible. The newly issued shares sold to ARKK have helped bridge the gap between low or negative earnings of high growth companies and their heavy R&D spending, ”he added.

However, Deluard said companies owned by ARKK issued $ 23 billion in stock-based compensation during the same period.

“A less optimistic account is just as credible. Flows in Ark ETFs may have spurred research and innovation, but they also allowed insiders and founders to cash in on absurd valuations, ”he said.

“Time will tell whether Ark Investment Management funded the next industrial revolution or organized a historic transfer of wealth from the public to insiders and early investors,” Deluard concluded, a hypothesis which he said has been reinforced by the current one. episode of insider sales.

Johnson believed that during his lifetime the ARKK could potentially have improved society, “but if it did, in an imperceptibly small amount and in a very roundabout way.”

<>