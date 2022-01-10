Connect with us

Business

Asian stocks mixed as new trading week kicks off

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By

 


BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets were mixed on Monday after Wall Street fell last week, amid fears the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates as early as March.

US stocks were also pointing to a mixed start to the week, with Dow futures remaining under modest pressure as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite seemed increasingly likely to weather early declines.

Shanghai and Hong Kong have moved forward. Seoul and Sydney declined. Japanese markets NIY00,
+ 0.21%
were closed for holidays.

Investors were rocked last week after notes from the latest Fed meeting showed officials believe the U.S. labor market is healthy enough that it no longer needs ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus measures.

This was bolstered by US employment figures on Friday which showed higher-than-expected wages, albeit with only about half of expected hirings.

The prospect of earlier rate hikes suggests markets may continue to be disrupted by volatility, Mizuho Bank’s Tan Boon Heng said in a report.

The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,
+ 0.27%
gained 0.2% to 3,587.69 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong HSI,
+ 0.70%
rose 0.9% to 23,702.90. The Kospi in Seoul 180721,
-0.95%
fell 1.2% to 2,919.46 and Sydneys S&P ASX 200 XAO,
-0.11%
lost 0.1% to 7,444.70.

Investors were cautious after Fed officials said in December that plans to cut ultra-low rates and other economic stimulus that boosted stock prices could be accelerated to cool U.S. inflation. at its highest level in four decades.

See: Traders, little discouraged by disappointing December job gains, continue to forecast an increasingly rapid Federal Reserve tightening

On Friday, the Wall Street S&P 500 SPX benchmark,
-0.41%
fell 0.4% to 4,677.03, about 2.5% below the January 3 record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
-0.01%
slipped less than 0.1% to 36,231.66. The Nasdaq Composite COMP,
-0.96%
fell 1% to 14,935.90.

Investors estimate the probability that the Fed will hike short-term rates in March at over 79%. A month ago, they saw a less than 39% chance of this happening, according to CME Group.

Record interest rates have helped push up stock prices despite bouts of unease over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed has already slowed down bond purchases that pumped money into the financial system to lower commercial lending rates. Notes from its December meeting indicated that Fed officials may halt those purchases faster than expected.

On the energy markets, the American benchmark CL00 crude,
-0.08%
rose 17 cents to $ 79.07 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 56 cents on Friday to $ 78.90. Brent crude BRN00,
-0.09%,
used to set the price of international oil, added 20 cents to $ 81.95 a barrel in London. It lost 24 cents the previous session to $ 81.75.

The dollar USDJPY,
+ 0.22%
gained 115.79 yen from Friday 115.56 yen. The euro EURUSD,
-0.28%
declined to $ 1.1337 from $ 1.1362.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/asian-stocks-mixed-in-kickoff-to-new-week-of-trading-01641792384

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: