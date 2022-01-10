Series 9 opens today. Check Price Range Details Here, Everything You Need To Know Here





The Central Government Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 – Series IX was opened for subscription today, January 10, 2022, and will be available for five days until Friday, January 14, 2022. The Reserve Bank of the India (RBI) has set the issue price at Rs 4,786 per gram.

Under this program, the RBI issues the bonds on behalf of the Indian government. Bonds are sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices and recognized stock exchanges – National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE. The Indian government, in consultation with the central bank, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram on face value to investors who apply online and payment for their application will be done digitally. “For these investors, the issue price of the gold bonds will be Rs 4,736 per gram of gold,” the RBI said in a statement on Friday. The Series VIII issue price, which was available for subscription from November 29 and December 3 of last year, was Rs 4,791 per gram. The bond price is set in Indian rupees based on a simple average of the closing price of 999 purity gold, published by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) for the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription. period. Bonds are denominated in multiples of gram (s) of gold with a base unit of one gram. The term of the bond will be eight years with an exit option after the fifth year to be exercised at the next interest payment dates. The minimum authorized investment is one gram of gold and the maximum subscription limit is 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for HUFs and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per financial year (April-March). The sovereign gold bond program was launched in November 2015 with the aim of reducing the demand for physical gold and transferring part of the domestic savings – used for the purchase of gold – to financial savings. . Speaking on the sovereign gold bond program, Nish Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Millwood Kane International, said, “SGB is an effective medium for investors looking to gain exposure to gold. There are no storage fees or taxes like when buying physical gold. Paper gold has a higher repayment value and can be easily used to take out loans against it. SGB ​​comes with a 2.5% coupon and a tax benefit for its investors. “ He further noted that the program had been a huge success for the government as it had managed to raise over Rs 32,000 crore since its inception in 2015. “Currently, gold prices are trading near a two-month low. Gold prices are down almost Rs 9,000 / 10g from their peak seen in 2020. The weakness is mainly due to the US Fed’s minutes which indicated a faster rate hike and also a cut. bond purchases compared to previous estimates, ”Bhatt said in a statement. Going forward, the pace at which global central banks unwind their monetary position, the movement of the US dollar will guide gold prices in 2022, he noted. -with PTI inputs

