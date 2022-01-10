COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 837 new cases based on PCR lab results – Halifax





Nova Scotia reported 837 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday based on PCR lab tests. There have been 541 cases in the central area, which includes Halifax. The other cases were 133 cases in the East zone, 90 cases in the North zone and 73 cases in the West zone. Read more: Nova Scotia’s healthcare system at breaking point as hundreds of workers remain unemployed The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs performed 4,144 tests the day before. The province noted that the surge in tests and positive results means public health is delayed in tracking people after their tests. All those who test positive should contact their own close contacts. Public health prioritizes contact tracing in long-term care facilities, health care facilities, correctional facilities, shelters, and group facilities. The story continues under the ad The province changed isolation rules for most people who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts on Friday. For the most part, fully vaccinated Nova Scotians and children aged 11 and under will need to self-isolate for seven days after symptom onset or a positive test if they are asymptomatic. The requirement was previously 10 days. Trending Stories 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine: what’s the science behind another booster?

COVID-19 booster shots: here’s what you need to know about side effects Read more: New COVID-19 isolation rules for NS and how they’re about to change An unvaccinated or partially vaccinated or immunocompromised person who tests positive should self-isolate for at least 10 days. Meanwhile, most public school students are expected to start distance learning on Monday, after the province reversed the course and said students will effectively learn at home for a week. Classrooms are now slated to open Jan. 17 for in-school learning.















Child poverty rates underpin school decisions in Nova Scotia





Child poverty rates underpin school decisions in Nova Scotia

Temporary closure of the complex after a positive staff test White Point Beach Resort, located on the South Shore of the province, announced its closure until at least January 31 after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The story continues under the ad In a social media post, the resort said it believed the move was necessary to help slow the spread of COVID-19, after “nearly two years of relentless effort and sacrifice” by its more than 130 team members. The complex has contributed to the province’s vaccination efforts by organizing several walk-in clinics. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

