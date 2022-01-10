Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange kicks off the New Year on a high note





By Joséphine Christophe Dar es Salaam. The stock market started the first week of the New Year on a positive note, echoing investor sentiment for 2022. Weekly turnover at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) improved by 266% while positive price movements were also recorded at bank counters, according to market data. In the week that ended Jan. 7, 2021, foreign investors made a comeback and injected more than 2 billion shillings, mostly through shares of Tanzania Breweries Plc (TBL) through a pre-arranged deal. The transaction, which took place on Tuesday, January 4, involved a block of 439,740 shares. As a result, a weekly turnover of 2.56 billion shillings was achieved, compared to 698.82 million shillings recorded in the last week of 2021. According to the Managing Director of Zan Securities Limited, Mr. Raphael Masumbuko, the performance was a clear indication that 2021 has turned out to be a year of growth as the market rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic, and the same momentum of growth was expected. in 2022. The year also demonstrated the resilience of people, institutions and financial markets. The underlying narrative is positive, with expectations that we will see another year of strong business income, profit growth and excess cash flow generation in 2022, he said. Advertising Last week, NMB Bank Plcs stock rose nine percent to end the week at Sh2,180 per share. The CRDB Bank Plcs share price rose 4.85% to close at Sh295 per share. On the other hand, Jatu lost 9.76% of its value to end the week at Sh370 per share while Tanga Cement depreciated 9.09% to close at Sh1000 per share. The total market cap gained 0.83% to Sh15.94 trillion. As a result of the improvement in prices of the national company, the national market capitalization also increased by 1.29% to close at 9.540 billion shillings. The two DSE stock indices closed in green. The All Equity Index (DSEI) rose 0.83% to 1,912.39 points and the Tanzania Equity Index (TSI) rose 1.29% to close at 3,611.32 points. On the primary market, the first bond to be issued in 2022 was subscribed last week. The Bank of Tanzania reopened a 5-year Treasury bond (T-Bond) at an auction held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The central bank drew Sh101 billion of aggregate public offerings for the auction compared to the Sh116.5 billion offered. Of the 45 offers received, the BoT only accepted 40, for a total value of 45.47 billion shillings. The result of the auction indicates that investors continue to prefer longer-term government securities which continue to be oversubscribed.

