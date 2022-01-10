Business
Legible Inc. Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), Symbol D0T | Your money
VANCOUVER, British Columbia – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 10, 2022–
Readable Inc. (CSE: LIRE) (FSE: D0T) ( “Legible or the company), an online, browser-based e-book reading and publishing platform that is first mobile and accessible worldwide, is pleased to announce that the company’s common stock has started to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trade symbol D0T (D / zero / T).
Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step for Legible as it allows us to increase our investor base, improve our liquidity and, more broadly, present our unique global eBook market to the financial community. European, said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Lisible. We want to attract investors from around the world as we realize Legibles’ vision to become the Internet for Books, added Hainsworth.
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the largest securities trading centers in the world and the largest stock exchange in Germany. It facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems enabling it to meet the growing demands of cross-border trade. The ESF is seen as an international trading center for investors.
Investors can visit the ESF website here: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/our-company/frankfurt-stock-exchange.
About Lisible Inc.
Legible is a new browser-based eBook reading platform that is revolutionizing the way readers, publishers, and authors connect. Founded by a team of authors, digital eBook publishers, designers and publishing industry insiders, Legibles’ strategy is to provide readers around the world with open access to millions of books on any device connected to the Internet. The core values of Legibles Accessibility, Sustainability, Beauty and Integrity inform its ongoing and active commitment to promote literacy, justice, equity, diversity, inclusion and a future. climate conscious around the world.
Visit Readable.com and find out where eBooks come to life!
Readers are invited to visit Ever-Evolving Legibles Staff-Picks Library: https://legible.com/ca/list/staff-picks
Forward-looking information
Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are forward-looking in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the control of the Company and are therefore subject to to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as may, should, will, might, intend, estimate, plan, anticipate, expect, believe or continue, or the negative thereof or similar variations. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, information regarding the listing of Common Shares with FSE. These assumptions and factors are based on the information currently available to the Company. Although the management of the Company has attempted to identify material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results are not those anticipated, estimated or anticipated. . Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking information and statements include the following: changes in economic, business and general policy conditions, including changes in financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and the diversion of management time. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or if the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in this document as being intended, planned, anticipated, raw, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information which are incorporated by reference herein, whether thereafter. new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.
Kaleeg Hainsworth
Chairman and CEO Daniela Trnka
Head of Investor Relations Phone: 1 (672) 514-2665
Email: [email protected]
Website: Lisible.com
