Profits won’t be as good as Wall Street thinks in 2022. It’s bad for stocks.

Text size





Businesses are going to struggle to make enough money this year to make Wall Street happy. And that means the good times could end for the stock market.

The test is about to begin. Another earnings season is in full swing this week with the big banks. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and

Citigroup



all report their results on Friday. Also on view: Cannabis producer Tilray Monday, grocery chain

Albertsons



Tuesday, and

Delta Airlines



and

Semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan



Thursday.

But why are many companies likely to be below earnings expectations in 2022? For the answer, think about how the level of economic activity influences business analysts when doing their calculations.

A look at the past shows the prominent role that growth, or lack thereof, plays in analysts’ outlook.

The overall results of the S&P 500 have only exceeded analysts’ estimates twice in the past eight years, 2018 and 2021, according to data from the Leuthold Group. Both times, it was because Wall Street slowed an increase in demand in an effort to be conservative in its forecasts.

Last year, for example, the economy was emerging from a recession triggered by a pandemic. Demand has skyrocketed as Americans dripping with government cash, Covid-19 impact payments bought everything from cars and jeans to lumber for DYI house projects.

Companies reaped the profits from huge sales, and analysts quickly revised their profit estimates upwards.

The shift to larger numbers was not unusual for Wall Street. Analysts often increase their projections during a recovery or at the start of an expansion, when the economy is enjoying a rebound, said Tavis McCourt, institutional equity strategist at Raymond James.

This time, because the economy collapsed so quickly and the stimulus packages were so important, that dynamic was overstated. The strength of the reopening caught analysts off guard and companies easily beat earnings expectations.

As we move into 2022, the recovery finds itself in a so-called mid-cycle phase, when earnings and revisions are less impressive. In the five years leading up to the pandemic, earnings per share growth, mostly mid-cycle, was often less than half the rate analysts expected at the start of the year, according to Leuthold.

So, by applying this formula, Wall Streets expects the S&P 500 to show earnings per share growth of 8.7%, according to FactSet, but companies could generate less than 4.3%.

EPS on the index in the third quarter of 2021 topped estimates by 10%. The fourth quarter issue is yet to arrive, but chances are it still brings a beating, even if it’s smaller.

But for the whole of 2022, failure seems even more likely. Leutholds Phil Segner bet his money on a failure.

A 9% earnings per share growth in this new year seems insane given historical trends, wrote the research analyst who considers that a slight dip in EPS growth is likely.

It’s a shame because the market could really use a revenue booster. Stocks are already facing a more difficult crisis because of something outside of the stock market: bond yields.

The multiple of earnings or valuations that stocks are trading on is unlikely to fall due to bond yields. Bond yields always appear to be rising to reflect the high inflation that a recovering economy often brings.

And higher bond yields often lower stock valuations, as higher yields make future company profits less valuable. Morgan Stanley strategists, for example, see the S&P 500 global futures EPS multiple plunge to 18 times soon, below current indices 21 times.

So, there is a lot to chew on for investors. Growth, stage of recovery or expansion, bond yields, not to mention the myriad of everyday things that go into buying stocks, including a big dose of that gut feeling that many of us seem to have.

The takeaway: Profits must match Wall Street’s expectations if investors are to see any gains in equities. And it looks more shaky.

Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]