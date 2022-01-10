Business
The revenue performance of DMarts Q3 is disappointing; the stock is valued to perfection
Avenue Supermarts Ltd shares are down about 20% from their 52-week high of 5,900 in October on the National Stock Exchange. Avenue operates the DMart retail chain. The correction in the stock price can easily be attributed to sky-high stock valuations, among others. Unfortunately, it’s not as if valuations offer any solace even now. Based on Friday’s stock price, JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd estimates that Avenue is trading at EV / Ebitda nearly 79 times for the fiscal year 23 estimate. EV is the value of the company. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
On Monday, Avenues shares fell more than 1.5% against the 0.6% gain in the benchmark Nifty50. The company released its December quarter (Q3FY22) results on Saturday and the earnings performance was not inspiring.
Autonomous revenue in the third quarter increased 22% year-on-year, implying growth of 16% based on a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Note that Q3FY20 was a pre-pandemic quarter. We see this as disappointing given the high price inflation and the fact that many FMCG companies are also reporting a double-digit two-year CAGR, “analysts at Credit Suisse Securities (India) said. Pvt. Ltd. in a report released Jan. 10. Analysts added, the other factor to consider is that Avenue has added 47% retail space over 2 years and total revenue growth is a lot lower at 34% compared to the total addition of retail space. “
The recovery of Avenues on a per store basis was discouraging with annual growth of 5.7%. Growth was 1.6% from the level of two years ago. To that extent, a mere 1.6% sales growth from the level of two years ago was disappointing. To put it in context, store revenues increased by 8 to 9% per year on average before the pandemic, ”analysts at JM Financials said.
As such, issues related to the covid-19 pandemic may well have weighed on performance. According to Avenue, the general merchandise and clothing trade consistently sees a relatively smaller contribution to sales, while essentials and FMCGs fare better. Inflation and fewer opportunities to exit negatively impact some categories more than others. “
According to the company, the deterioration in the mix weighed on gross margins, which contracted 22 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 14.9%. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. On the other hand, Ebitda margins increased by 28 basis points to 9.6% thanks to better profitability. In fact, this also reflects Avenues’ better performance on an EBITDA per store basis.
Nonetheless, increasing cases of covid and potential local restrictions pose a threat in the short term, as attendance can take a hit, in turn affecting income.
Given the resurgence of Covid, we have reduced our estimates for the March quarter, leading to a 9% drop in our estimate of earnings per share (EPS) for fiscal 22. The EPS declines for the ‘fiscal year 23/24 is below 3-6% as we ramp up the ramp-up following normalization, ”analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd.
The brokerage has maintained its underperformance rating on the stock, given the high valuations and steep revaluation seen over the past year. In fact, Avenues’ higher valuations are a source of concern for many analysts. Despite this, the stock enjoys a scarcity premium which, to that extent, offers some support to valuations. That said, the advancements in Avenues’ online grocery retailing, the expansion of DMart Ready, remain a follow-up. Increased competition from Amazon and Reliance Retail, which have deep pockets, is a risk factor to watch out for.
In any case, the strong valuations of the Avenue share could well limit significant increases in the near future.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/dmarts-q3-revenue-underwhelms-stock-is-priced-to-perfection-11641795781360.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]