The revenue performance of DMarts Q3 is disappointing; the stock is valued to perfection

Avenue Supermarts Ltd shares are down about 20% from their 52-week high of 5,900 in October on the National Stock Exchange. Avenue operates the DMart retail chain. The correction in the stock price can easily be attributed to sky-high stock valuations, among others. Unfortunately, it’s not as if valuations offer any solace even now. Based on Friday’s stock price, JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd estimates that Avenue is trading at EV / Ebitda nearly 79 times for the fiscal year 23 estimate. EV is the value of the company. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

On Monday, Avenues shares fell more than 1.5% against the 0.6% gain in the benchmark Nifty50. The company released its December quarter (Q3FY22) results on Saturday and the earnings performance was not inspiring.

Autonomous revenue in the third quarter increased 22% year-on-year, implying growth of 16% based on a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Note that Q3FY20 was a pre-pandemic quarter. We see this as disappointing given the high price inflation and the fact that many FMCG companies are also reporting a double-digit two-year CAGR, “analysts at Credit Suisse Securities (India) said. Pvt. Ltd. in a report released Jan. 10. Analysts added, the other factor to consider is that Avenue has added 47% retail space over 2 years and total revenue growth is a lot lower at 34% compared to the total addition of retail space. “

The recovery of Avenues on a per store basis was discouraging with annual growth of 5.7%. Growth was 1.6% from the level of two years ago. To that extent, a mere 1.6% sales growth from the level of two years ago was disappointing. To put it in context, store revenues increased by 8 to 9% per year on average before the pandemic, ”analysts at JM Financials said.

As such, issues related to the covid-19 pandemic may well have weighed on performance. According to Avenue, the general merchandise and clothing trade consistently sees a relatively smaller contribution to sales, while essentials and FMCGs fare better. Inflation and fewer opportunities to exit negatively impact some categories more than others. “

According to the company, the deterioration in the mix weighed on gross margins, which contracted 22 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 14.9%. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. On the other hand, Ebitda margins increased by 28 basis points to 9.6% thanks to better profitability. In fact, this also reflects Avenues’ better performance on an EBITDA per store basis.

Nonetheless, increasing cases of covid and potential local restrictions pose a threat in the short term, as attendance can take a hit, in turn affecting income.

Given the resurgence of Covid, we have reduced our estimates for the March quarter, leading to a 9% drop in our estimate of earnings per share (EPS) for fiscal 22. The EPS declines for the ‘fiscal year 23/24 is below 3-6% as we ramp up the ramp-up following normalization, ”analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd.

The brokerage has maintained its underperformance rating on the stock, given the high valuations and steep revaluation seen over the past year. In fact, Avenues’ higher valuations are a source of concern for many analysts. Despite this, the stock enjoys a scarcity premium which, to that extent, offers some support to valuations. That said, the advancements in Avenues’ online grocery retailing, the expansion of DMart Ready, remain a follow-up. Increased competition from Amazon and Reliance Retail, which have deep pockets, is a risk factor to watch out for.

In any case, the strong valuations of the Avenue share could well limit significant increases in the near future.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.