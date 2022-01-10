Sensex climbs more than 400 points, cleverly hits 17,900. Banks, Real Estate Top Performers





New Delhi: Markets opened strong on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, with the 30-stock Sensex benchmark climbing 459 points to 60,203 levels, while the NSE Nifty was at 17,937, up 124 points . ICICI Bank, TCS and HDFC Bank are among the best performers in the index, with an increase of 0.8% to 1.6%. Banking and real estate stocks continued their momentum. Among the 30 stocks of Sensex, ICICI Bank, Maruti, ITC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, TCS, Bajaj Twins and Axis Bank were among the main winners. BSE Realty index rose 2% due to the rise of Oberoi Realty, Brigade Enterprises and Sobha ALSO READ: Abusive Hotline: Kotak Group Says It Opposes Inappropriate Language Used By BharatPe MD On the Nifty, UPL, Hero Moto Corp and HDFC Life were the additional winners. Meanwhile, Wipro, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were among the laggards. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which rose 1.8 percent, said its board will consider a buyout proposal on Jan.12. The board of directors of the Mumbai-based company is due to meet on January 12 to approve and take note of the company’s financial results for the third quarter. Koo app As of 10:12 am, Sensex was trading at 60,249 points, up 0.84% ​​from its previous close of 59,744 points. He opened at 60,070 points. Likewise, #Nifty traded at 17,962 points, up 0.84% ​​from its previous close of 17,812 points. He opened at 17,913 points. – IANS (@IANS) Jan 10, 2022 VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, told PTI: “The record 5% inflation in the Eurozone, following inflation trends in the United States, is becoming a challenge. major for central banks around the world. clear possibility of three Fed rate hikes in 2022 with the ECB and other major central banks, including in emerging markets, going into tightening mode. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were trading mixed ahead of US inflation data. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 496.27 crore on Friday, according to stock data. Oil prices remain stable after recording the biggest weekly gain in a month as supplies resumed in Libya and Kazakhstan, and investors have examined China’s handling of its first community spread of omicron. Meanwhile, the country’s foreign exchange reserves declined from $ 1.466 billion to $ 633.614 billion in the week ended Dec.31, according to RBI data. During the previous week ended December 24, reserves fell from $ 587 million to $ 635.08 billion. It hit a lifetime high of $ 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021. India’s economy could grow 9.2 percent as of March 31 thanks to agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction, the government’s statistics office said, rebounding from a 7.3 percent contraction. ‘last year.

