Stock market today: Dow Jones loses 500 points, tech stocks continue to sink

Stocks continued to fall on Monday, with tech stocks hit the hardest as bond yields hit new pandemic highs and concerns about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy dominated the market.

In the morning exchanges, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

was down 499 points, or 1.4%, after the index slipped 4 points on Friday to close at 36,231.



S&P 500

fell 1.8%, while



Nasdaq composite

fell 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is trading nearly 9% below its all-time high, reached at the end of November. At its current level of just over 14,500, the Nasdaq is not far from corrective territory defined as a 10% drop from the peak that the 14,451 level would represent.

Markets are still adjusting to the Fed’s tightening of monetary policy. As high inflation appears to be here to stay, the Fed plans to hike interest rates several times this year. It also plans to reduce the size of its balance sheet, which means less demand for bonds.

The expectation of a rise in short-term interest rates and a reduction in the balance sheet pushed the price of the 10-year Treasury bill down and the yield to 1.8%. This is a new peak in the era of the pandemic. Higher long-term bond yields make future earnings less valuable, and many tech companies are valued on the expectation of sizable earnings many years into the future.

The Federal Reserve is walking a tightrope in trying to stop inflation and it’s common to see stock valuations contracting as the market looks to the future, especially in growing companies whose earnings are all falling. future dollars, wrote Tim Pagliara, chief investment officer. at CapWealth.

As for other stocks, especially those that need a strong economy to thrive, the idea of ​​higher short-term rates also scares investors. This could slow down economic growth. The yield on 2-year Treasuries reached 0.89% from a Friday close of 0.87%. This shows that the markets are convinced that the Fed will raise its short-term key rate to 0% more than once.

Inflation data will be released on Wednesday, with economists expecting a 7.2% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index, according to FactSet. Markets will be looking for clues as to when inflation peaks. The higher the inflation, the more likely the Fed is to act quickly by removing monetary support from the economy and markets.

Elsewhere, the big banks will release their results later this week.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (ticker: JPM) and



Wells fargo (WFC) will release the results on Friday. Investors will be watching whether higher interest rates have slowed demand for loans.

Overseas, the pan-European



Stoxx 600

was down 1.3%, while Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

increased by 1.1%.

Here are six stocks in motion on Monday:

Royal Caribbean (RCL) was down 3.6%. The cruise line said on Friday it would cancel a number of upcoming cruises on the more contagious but apparently milder Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Take-Two interactive software The stock (TTWO) fell 14% on Monday after the company was announced to buy



Zynga (ZNGA) for $ 12.7 billion. it’s almost double



Zyngas market cap at the close on Friday and this stock is up 46% on Monday.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) stock fell 5.3% after the company said it expects fourth-quarter sales and profits to be near the lower end of its forecast range.

Generac (GNRC) stock fell 2.4% even after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS.

Nike (NKE) stock fell 4.2% after being demoted to Hold to Buy at HSBC Securities.

Write to Jack Denton at [email protected] and Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]