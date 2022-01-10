Pfizer, partner of Beam Therapeutics to develop treatments for 3 genetic diseases

Text size





Gene editing is the next phase in genetic medicine, and another important milestone has just been announced. Monday morning, Pfizer

Pfizer



unveiled a $ 1.3 billion partnership with

Therapeutic bundle



develop three treatments for genetic diseases over the next four years. They will use Beams’ state-of-the-art technology that makes precise corrections to typographical errors in our genesa technology called Core Editing.

They called us over the summer and we hit it off immediately, said Beam general manager John Evans. Barrons. The strategic vision on both sides was obvious from the start.

Pfizer (ticker: PFE) will pay Beam (BEAM) $ 300 million upfront, and over $ 1 billion in potential milestone payments, to collaborate on three treatments for rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscles and central nervous system. Beam is also expected to collect royalties from commercial sales of the products, which will be managed by Pfizer, although Beam may choose to participate in clinical trials and the sale of any of the products.

Flush with money from its Covid-19 vaccine partnership with a messenger RNA specialist BioNTech





BioNTech



(BNTX), Pfizer is seeking genetic medicine projects to complement its significant investment in first-generation gene technology known as gene replacement therapy. In clinical trials of these gene therapies, Pfizer is using hollowed-out viruses to add new genes to cells of patients with disorders caused by a defective gene, such as muscular dystrophy, with the goal of relieving the disease in one treatment. Gene replacement therapy has produced a number of commercialized treatments, such as Luxturna's Roche Holding





Roche Holding



(RHHBY) and Zolgensma from Novartis





Novartis



(NVS).

We have a strong history in developing gene replacement therapies for rare diseases, Pfizers Chief Scientist Mikael Dolsten said in Monday’s announcement, and we see this collaboration with Beam as an opportunity to move forward. the next generation of gene editing therapies, an exciting scientific frontier.

The stock market enthusiasm for gene replacement therapy has slowed since 2018, when Novartis and Roche embarked on expensive acquisitions. Since then, gene therapy has encountered obstacles and delays.

Next came gene editing, a more in-depth technology. While gene therapy adds healthy genes alongside a faulty gene, gene editing actually deals with the problematic gene.

The beambase edition evolved from the Nobel Prize winning discovery of the Crispr-Cas9 technology in 2012 by scientists Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier. Crispr molecules can be programmed to find precise locations within the 3 billion DNA code links of our genome, allowing the Cas9 enzyme to then cut the DNA double strands.

The permanent modifications of a Crispr-Cas edition avoid some shortcomings of gene replacement therapy whose changes sometimes do not last, and whose randomly inserted genes can potentially trigger cancer. The Crispr-Cas edition is currently in clinical trials to treat sickle cell anemia, cancer, and liver disorders as it is marketed by companies such as Crispr Therapeutics





Therapeutic Crispr



(CRSP),





Intellia Therapeutics



(NTLA),





Medicines dispensed



(EDIT) and





Caribou biosciences



(CRBU). Pharmaceutical companies





Vertex pharmaceutical



(VRTX) and





Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



(REGN) have joined forces with Crispr-Cas specialists. Shares of Crispr companies peaked in excitement about a year ago, before their valuations collapsed along with much of the biotech sector.

Since Beams’ initial offering in early 2020, at $ 17 per share, its share has surpassed $ 138 in July 2021, before dropping to $ 70 recently. That values ​​the still preclinical company at $ 4.8 billion. Most of the 10 analysts who follow the stock note a buy, with price targets averaging $ 120.

The Basic Edition is a refinement of the Crispr-Cas approach, which Beam Therapeutics has licensed to the laboratory of Harvard chemistry professor David Liu and his colleagues at the Broad Institute at Harvard and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The editors at the base use the Crispr molecules to locate themselves in precise locations in the genome, but once there, they smoothly correct a single letter of the genetic code. This should allow grassroots editors to avoid the shortcomings of Crispr-Cas editors, which are good at disrupting a troublesome gene but cannot always control the outcome of that disruption.

Some 60% of known genetic diseases result from a single letter typographical error in our genome, so the opportunities open to Beam and its partners are great. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company has several dozen treatment candidates under consideration, in addition to the three it wants to pursue in partnership with Pfizer. The United States Food and Drug Administration recently cleared Beam to conduct a clinical trial of a sickle cell therapy that the company plans to put in its first patient in the second half of 2022. It will seek approval this year to test a drug. second sickle cell therapy, as well as cell therapy for leukemia.

Last year, Beam showed that it could encode base editing instructions into easy-to-administer messenger RNA molecules encapsulated in non-immunogenic vehicles known as lipid nanoparticles. This is similar to mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and their rival Moderna





Modern



(MRNA).

This made the core publishing team a natural sequel for Pfizer, said Evans, CEO of Beam. We were going in exactly the same direction, he said.

