Workers at second Chicago Starbucks petition for union recognition

Hourly Starbucks coffee workers on Logan Boulevard and California Avenue in Logan Square filed for union certification on Friday, becoming the second Starbucks site to do so in Chicago and joining a national labor movement in the nation’s largest coffeehouse chain Who started last month in Buffalo, New York.

Fourteen of the 24 hourly workers signed a letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, which they posted on Twitter, calling for better wages and benefits, more reasonable planning and improved safety, as well as a request not to move the planned store redevelopment, which is slated for March. and would require its temporary closure. The workers filed for recognition with Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, which represents workers in Buffalo.

The movement continues to grow as partners in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood join the effort to secure a democratic voice in their workplace – please join us and stop by to show your support for these workers! # 1u pic.twitter.com/hGzCvdWF3d SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) January 8, 2022

Our goal at the end of the day is to get things to where they should be, says Barista Collie Erdosy. Erdosy, who worked for seven years in coffee shops around Chicago including Colectivo Coffee at the start of his own union campaign, says they were drawn to Starbucks by its benefits, which include health insurance and paid time off. . Starbucks benefits, however, depend on the hours worked, and even though Erdosy says they were hired a full-time 40-hour year ago, they were typically never scheduled for more than 25 hours per week, not enough for the benefits to take effect. Erdosy says about half of the store’s employees have the same problem.

COVID-19 has added an additional complication to the planning, especially with the omicron push: On some weeks so few workers are available, the store is understaffed, which means those there are overloaded with job.

There is no permanent security at Logan Square Starbucks, which is a problem for baristas. A number of the violent people who got in there got pretty mean to us, Erdosy says. We file an incident report [with Starbucks], and from there, hope for the best. That is not always the case. This usually goes unnoticed or unresolved.

The petition from Logan Square Starbucks staff will be considered by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which will then set a date for the union election. So far, Starbucks has not tried to intervene, workers say, other than a few letters to employees claiming a union will come between workers, known as partners, and management.

But workers do not feel that their goals are incompatible. The Starbucks mission is very clear on what they want to do, change the world one cup, one neighborhood, one person at a time, Erdosy says. It’s simple. And that’s what I was trying to do.

Ace Hotels’ impending closure means loss of refuge for black Millennials

The Fulton Market Ace Hotel hotspot and its Little Wild rooftop bar are set to close on January 26 after four years. The tribe explores the role of the bar and the ripple effect that its closure will have among its many black patrons who experienced the space as a safe haven amid limited local nightlife options for black Millennials. Little Wild employees, credited with creating a space for BIPOC guests, told reporters the hotel’s new owner, Onni Group, is not hiring the original staff.

Chicago chef Zoe Schor to release her knives next week Chopped



Chef Zoe Schor, co-owner of the hit Split-Rail Fried Chicken and underground cocktail bar Dorothy near the Ukrainian Village border with Humboldt Park, will compete next week to win $ 10,000 on the contest show. Food Network. Chopped, she announced this weekend on Instagram. The episode airs in Chicago at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18. This is not Schors’ first appearance on Food Network: she had already fought in 2018 on Defeat Bobby Flay and Bite club, hosted by Chef Tyler Florence.

The Circle never forgets

Americans marked the first anniversary of rioters invade the United States Capitol in an attempt to disrupt Joe Bidens’ certification as president. Chicago’s famous late-night hot dog stand Wieners Circle didn’t pass up the opportunity without mentioning Tank Noodle, the local Vietnamese restaurant that received huge reviews last year for participation. from its owners to the rally that preceded the violence in DC This weather makes us want pho, but ever since those Tank Noodle motherfuckers went to the insurgency, fuck this place, the stand tweeted Thursday. Where else in Chi has a good pho?