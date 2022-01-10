Business
TRIPSITTER CLINIC LTD. ANNOUNCES THE DOUBLE LISTING ON THE FRANCFORT STOCK EXCHANGE, THE MARKETING AGREEMENT AND THE APPOINTMENT OF RICHARD DOLAN AS A DIRECTOR
TORONTO, January 10, 2022 / CNW / – Tripsitter Clinic Ltd. (CSE: KETA) (FSE: UY0) (“TripSitter Clinic“or the”Society“), a virtual clinic and telehealth company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (” FSE “) and began trading on January 5, 2022 under the symbol “UY0”.
The Company’s common shares are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. The FSE is one of the leading international exchanges in terms of turnover, profitability and market capitalization and is the largest of the germany scholarships.
“This listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an exciting step for the team. There is significant demand from investors in Europe for telehealth platforms like ours, and we are delighted that it is now easier for these investors to participate in our growth, especially as we continue to expand our global footprint, ”said Dr. John huber, CEO of TripSitter Clinic.
Marketing agreement
The Company entered into a service contract dated December 7, 2021 (the “Service Agreement”) with MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. KG (“MMG”), under which MMG will provide marketing and advisory services, including certain investor relations services, for the purpose of make the Company known in the market. The terms of the service contract with MMG include an upfront payment of 200,000 euros for a period of four to six weeks from January 2022. The service contract may be extended for additional terms at the discretion of the company.
Changes to the Board of Directors
At December 13, 2021, Andrew Parks resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company. January 14, 2022, Roger from where resigned from the board of directors. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard dolan to the board of directors.
Richard is a twenty-five year veteran, world-renowned thought leader, author and coach in the field of human improvement and performance. Richard is the co-author of ‘Performance: codifying human excellence through sports psychology‘published by Routledge and has served as a performance advisor to professional athletes in the MLB, F1, NHL and NBA; where he won three NBA championship rings (two with the Miami Heat, one with the Los Angeles Lakers). “The Work of My Life intention is to empower people to reclaim and restore their relationship to peak performance in mind, and TripSitter is at the forefront of technology to do just that.” Dolan said. “Developing modalities and creating new ways for everyone to have access to their signature suite of services in the ever-changing world of psychedelic experiences and treatments is solid work that TripSitter does and I am happy to join them in this quest. “ Dolan concludes.
Learn more about TripSitter Clinic here: https://www.tripsitter.clinic/.
About TripSitter Clinic Ltd.
TripSitter, through its wholly owned subsidiary, TripSitter Clinic Corp., operates an advisory virtual clinic and telehealth platform that connects potential patients to a licensed physician in United States who can assess for a prescribed low dose oral ketamine medication treatment program. Doctors approved within the platform consult and coordinate with the primary care physician (“PCP“) of the prospective patient, if approved for treatment. TripSitter is not a PCP and requires each prospective patient to provide their information to their PCP during the initial admission process. The PCP is assigned to the patient by their own physician TripSitter is proud to be at the forefront of the emerging wave of consultative medicine that prioritizes patient access and quality of care while leveraging an internationally recognized platform remote diagnostic and patient monitoring Web application that acts as a virtual clinic, linking patients to licensed physicians TripSitter.Clinic operates as a SaaS platform, serving as an intermediary between patient and practitioner.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Dr. John huber”
Dr. John huber
CEO
No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of TripSitter in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act“), or any state securities law. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to persons of the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. securities law) unless they are registered under applicable U.S. securities and state securities laws., or under exemptions from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
Forward-looking information disclaimer
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “to anticipate“,”Carry on“,”estimate“,”goal“,” may “,” will be “,”project“,” should “,” believe “,” plan “,” intend “and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which these forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information as the Company cannot guarantee that they will prove that forward-looking statements and information deal with future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. the Company’s market position within it and statements regarding the listing of ordinary shares of the Company listed on the CSE All results could differ materially from those currently anticipated. weighed due to a number of factors and risks. The factors which could have a material impact on this forward-looking information are described in the risk factors of the final detailed prospectus of the Company dated 22 November 2021, and the related schedules, which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the above list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. , unless required by applicable law.
SOURCE TripSitter Clinic Ltd.
For further information: Companies: Dr John Huber, CEO, TripSitter Clinic Ltd., [email protected], 512-517-5044; Investors / Media: [email protected]
