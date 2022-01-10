Explained: Why is Paytm falling on the stock exchanges?

Shares of One 97 Communications, owner of the Paytm brand, fell sharply by more than 6% on Monday to reach their all-time low of Rs 1,151 before closing at Rs 1,157.9. Stocks came under pressure after the news that the HDFC mutual fund, one of four mutual funds that were key investors in its IPO, has significantly reduced its stake in Paytm in two programs over the course of of the month ending in December 2021.

Why the fall?

Paytm shares fell 6 percent on Monday, and they have lost 13 percent since Dec.31, 2021. While mutual funds held 0.81 percent in the company as of Nov. 17, 2021, the disclosure of the reduction of the HDFC mutual fund’s ownership in the company, weakened investor sentiment.

According to the monthly program portfolio disclosure as of December 31, 2021, while the mid-cap HDFC opportunities fund that had invested Rs 65 crore in the company at the time of its IPO reduced its stake in the company to nil on December 31st. The HDFC Balanced Advantage fund, which had invested Rs 39 crore in the company, also reduced its stake by more than 90%, from 1.84 lakh shares in November 2021 to 15,000 shares in December 2021.

Market participants say that although the IPO was initially overvalued and this resulted in low subscription for the issue, sentiment around the stocks has weakened following its underperformance since its listing. . “The growth potential of the company has also raised concerns, so that it has not been able to maintain its price in the stock markets,” said one fund manager, who declined. to be named.

The fund manager further stated that a large fund house usually only leaves a business if the fund manager realizes that it has entered the wrong price point and there is more downside to that. “When the fund manager believes that the stock can continue to trade at a low level in the short to medium term, he recognizes losses and pulls out,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for HDFC MF declined to comment as fund companies do not comment on stock-specific investment decisions.

Who all invested in the IPO?

While investors were allocated shares at Rs 2,150, they have not been able to touch the issue price since it was listed on November 18, 2021. The highest ever was Rs 1,961 and that was the day of registration. While mutual funds held 0.8% in the company as of November 17, 2021, REITs held 10.37% of the company’s capital.

As mainstay investors, four mutual funds had invested Rs 1,050 crore at the time of the company’s initial public offering. While Aditya Birla MF invested Rs 515 crore in nine programs, Mirae Asset invested Rs 375 crore in four programs. The HDFC mutual fund invested a total of Rs 150 crore in four programs and BNP Paribas invested Rs 10 crore during the IPO.

Market regulator Sebi has changed the rules for key investors to avoid a crash after 30 days of trading. The current 30-day block will continue for 50% of the portion allocated to primary investors and for the remaining portion, a 90-day block from the grant date will be applicable for all issues opened as of April 1. , 2022.

Why have investment banks lowered the Paytm rating?

Leading investment banking firm Macquarie lowered the Paytm share price target by 25 percent to Rs 900, from around Rs 1,200, retaining its underperformance rating on the stock. This means that there could be a further decline in the stock.

After the various updates and business results, we believe our revenue projections, especially on the distribution side, are at risk, Macquarie said in a report. It reduced its estimate of Paytms revenue by an average of 10% per year through 2025-2026 due to declining distribution and cloud revenue. This was only partially offset by higher sales of payment transactions. Senior executives have resigned from Paytm which is a cause for concern and could impact the business in our opinion if the current attrition rate continues, ”he said.

What does Paytm say?

The number of loans disbursed through the Paytm platform increased by 401% year-on-year to reach 4.4 million loans in the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2022. This is a continuation of the significant growth observed during the last quarter. . In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the value of loans disbursed through our platform during the quarter was Rs 2,180 crore (execution rate of $ 1.2 billion), an increase of 365% . We have seen tremendous growth in each of the loan products – Paytm Postpaid (Buy-Now-Pay-Later), personal loans and merchant loans, Paytm said in a statement.

The GMV (gross value of goods) processed through our platform during the quarter totaled approximately Rs 250,100 crore ($ 33.6 billion), a 123% year-over-year growth compared to the third quarter of the year. fiscal year 2021, he said. Paytms’ monthly transaction (MTU) users have shown steady growth in fiscal 2021 and the first two quarters of fiscal 2022, he said. The trajectory continued in the third quarter of FY2022 with 64.4 million average MTUs, up 37% year-on-year from the 47.1 million average MTUs in the third quarter of FY2021.