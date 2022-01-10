Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 all down as Wall Street warns of more than three rate hikes in 2022 by the Federal Reserve

U.S. stock indices remained lower on Monday afternoon, with the IT sector again facing the brunt of the sell-off, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly rose above 1.8%, as concerns about Federal Reserve policy spill over into financial markets.

Three Wall Street companies, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG, said they saw the Fed bring more than the three rate hikes planned by policymakers for this year.

What is happening

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.88%

fell 300 points, or 0.8%, to about 35,931.

The S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.78%

decreased 35 points, or 0.7%, to about 4,642.

The Nasdaq COMP Composite Index,

-0.86%

fell 136 points, or 0.9%, to 14,800, trading at the lowest level in nearly three months. The index needs to stay above 14,451.69 to avoid falling into correction territory, broadly defined as a 10% drop from a recent high.

The Dow Jones ended almost unchanged on Friday, but the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1%. Growth stocks underperformed value stocks last week by the most since election week of 2020, according to FactSet.

What are the market drivers

Investors are positioning themselves on the prospect of an interest rate hike as early as March, with parts of Wall Street joining many economists in saying the Fed has waited far too long to increase. Traders are also bracing for a consumer price report on Wednesday that could show an overall 7% year-over-year increase for December, and similar gains that won’t end until the March reading.

The Nasdaq Composite, although at its worst levels, faced a massive selloff earlier on Monday and is trading near its lowest level since mid-October while threatening to close below its 200-day moving average , at 14,688.73, for the first time since April. January 21, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The index needs to stay above 14,451.69 to avoid a correction, defined by market technicians as a 10% drop from a recent high.

In an interview aired Monday, JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon told CNBC the United States is heading for the best growth in decades and that he would be surprised if the Fed only increased four times this year. . That’s more than the three hikes reported by Fed officials in their December projections.

Deutsche Bank DB economists,

-1.67%

and Goldman Sachs GS,

-0.04%

Expect four rate hikes this year and a reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet of over $ 8 trillion that could begin in the third quarter. But Deutsches researchers also see the possibility that policymakers might need to consider an interest rate hike at almost any meeting in 2022, unless financial conditions tighten significantly, Jim Reid wrote, responsible for thematic research, and others in a Monday note.

Goldman chief economist Jan Hatzius said in a note on Sunday evening that the slowdown in the labor market had made Fed officials more sensitive to risks of upside inflation and less sensitive to risks of upside growth. the decline.

Friday’s jobs report showed 199,000 jobs in December, worse than expected, but it also showed the unemployment rate falling to a pandemic low and rising wages. The labor market reading came after the Fed minutes released last Wednesday signaled the policy policymakers are eager to tighten financial policy to fight inflation, with market-based projections showing at least three increases interest rates this year.

Some analysts take a much more optimistic view of the outlook for the markets, despite the looming tightening in financial conditions.

In a Monday note, BlackRock Investment Institutes’ chief global investment strategist Wei Li and others said that while central banks will move away from emergency stimulus measures, they will not necessarily slow down by raising rates to restrictive levels. In addition, the three rate hikes planned by policymakers for this year are larger than expected. We prefer stocks and would use the massive COVID-related sales to increase risk, they wrote.

Later in the week, investors will watch the confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, followed by Lael Brainard, the Fed governor who was appointed to become the No.2 central bank after the resignation of Vice-President Richard Clarida. A report on retail sales in the United States is due on Friday.

Which companies are targeted?

Lululemon Athletica LULU warned that fourth quarter profit and revenue would be at the bottom of its target, citing the impact of the omicron variant on capacity and staff. The shares fell 3%.

LULU warned that fourth quarter profit and revenue would be at the bottom of its target, citing the impact of the omicron variant on capacity and staff. The shares fell 3%. Actions of Take-Two interactive software

TTWO,

-14.78%

were the center of attention after announcing that he would acquire Zynga

ZNGA,

+ 42.00%

in a deal with an enterprise value of $ 12.7 billion. The company intends to pay $ 3.50 in cash and $ 6.36 in Take-Two shares for each Zynga share. Take-Two shares fell 16%, while Zynga shares climbed 42%.

Popular memes stock GameStop Corp .s GME sharing,

-8.68%

were down 8.9% after outperforming some of its competitors on Friday.

Visa inc. V,

-2.95%

shares slipped 2.8% after Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev downgraded the company’s rating to neutral from the buy on Friday. Dolev said COVID-19 has accelerated the move away from cash, but has dramatically and likely permanently shortened the cash-to-card conversion trail, giving Visa perhaps fewer opportunities for revenue growth in the future. .

Nike Inc. OF,

-4.84%

stocks fell 4.5% after Fly reported that HSBC analyst Erwan Rambourg downgraded his hold-to-buy stock rating and lowered the stock price target to $ 182.

How are the other assets doing?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill hit 1.78%, after the biggest weekly gains since September 2019 based on 3 p.m. ET levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Treasury yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The ICE US Dollar IndexDXY, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.3% on Monday.

CL00 oil futures traded lower, with West Texas Intermediate crude for February deliveryCLG22 falling 67 cents, or nearly 0.9%, to settle at $ 78.23 a barrel.

Futures on orGC00 for delivery in February GCG22,

+ 0.15%

gained $ 1.40, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $ 1,798.80 an ounce.

BitcoinBTCUSD was trading down around 2% to around $ 41,502.

Stoxx Europe 600SXXP closed 1.5% lower, while London’s FTSE 100UKX was down 0.5%.

The Shanghai CompositeSHCOMP index ended up 0.4%, while the Hang SengHSI index closed up 1.1% and Japan’s Nikkei 225NIK closed for vacation.

Steve Goldstein contributed to this article.