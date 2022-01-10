Business
Where are we on a variant-specific Covid vaccine booster?
Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson said on Monday they were continuing to develop updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters that target the omicron variant, which is still spreading rapidly across the world.
Current versions of Covid boosters available in the United States the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA formulas and the Johnson & Johnson adenovirus version are still formulated to target the original form of the virus first identified in China in late 2019.
Research shows that these injections still provide adequate protection against the new super contagious strain, especially serious illness, hospitalization, and death. However, the drugmakers have said they will continue to work on variant-specific boosters in case they are needed.
Pfizer plans to begin human studies for a specific omicron recall in January, and if all goes according to plan, the shot could be ready by March, the company said in a statement to NBC News. Pfizer said it plans to provide an “update” on the next steps in its modified shot later this month.
Modern CEO Stéphane Bancelsaid in an interview with CNBC that the company’s new booster for omicron is expected to go into clinical trials “very soon”.
He also said the company was in discussions with public health officials around the world about the best strategy to dispense a potential fourth dose later this fall.
“We believe it will contain omicron mRNAs,” he said.
Johnson & Johnson spokesperson Jake Sargent said the company does not have an update on its amended vaccine at this time. Instead, he referred NBC News to a statement from the company in late November when it said it was pursuing a specific shot at the omicron and “would advance it as needed.”
It’s unclear whether specific omicron injections, or additional doses, will even be needed when they’re ready, according to health experts.
John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, said that by the time the new injections are ready to be rolled out, “omicron will almost certainly have come and gone.”
“Omicron infections abroad have increased and then come down very quickly,” he said. “In the US, the current huge push is expected to end in February. And omicron is so different that a booster specific to that variant wouldn’t work well against the variants we’re more used to.”
Dr Peter Hotez agreed, saying the world will likely fight a new global variant by this summer.
Hotez and his colleagues at the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Childrens Hospital have developed a low-cost vaccine, nicknamed Corbevax, which has been licensed for emergency use in India.
“I think that rather than focusing on sequence specific boosters, there is a need to improve mRNA technology to make it more sustainable,” he said. “The sharp drop in effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech compared to omicron after just a few months creates new challenges. ”
Dr Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said the United States should not distribute a modified vaccine until a variant emerges that may escape protection against serious disease. .
The current shot “continued to be very effective in protecting against serious disease,” he said.
The Food and Drug Administration did not have immediate comment.
If Americans needed additional boosters, the Biden administration would likely have to make arrangements with drugmakers to secure supply and distribution, experts say.
Pfizer has shipped more than 370 million doses of its vaccine to the United States, according to the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. Moderna has delivered more than 235 million doses of vaccine and J&J more than 29 million.
