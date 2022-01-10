Stocks break session lows, but S&P 500 posts 5th consecutive day of losses

Stocks fell on Monday as tech stocks came under renewed pressure as investors anticipated higher interest rates this year and waited for several economic data and earnings reports later this week.

The S&P 500 fell more than 2% to session lows to add to losses after the blue chip index closed its first week of trading for the new year in the red. The Nasdaq Composite fell after its worst week since February 2021. The Dow Jones also fell. Other risky assets have also come under pressure, and Bitcoin prices fell below $ 40,000 for the first time in about four months.

T-bill yields climbed and the benchmark 10-year yield rose above 1.8% to its highest level since January 2020.

“The surge in rates since early December has crushed the valuation of high-growth, low-margin stocks, but a well-ordered rise in Russell 3000 stocks implies a further price review,” wrote David Kostin, chief equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, in a note.

“We have already shown that the speed of rate movements matters for equity returns,” Kostin added. “Stocks generally struggle when the 5-day or 1-month change in nominal or real rates is more than 2 standard deviations. The magnitude of recent performance is considered a 2+ standard deviation event in both cases. “

The rise in yields and volatility in US stocks came after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting were released in the middle of last week. These suggest that some central bank officials envisioned an earlier start to interest rate hikes and the balance sheet liquidation process than many market participants had anticipated. Goldman Sachs economists now predict the Fed will hike interest rates four times this year or once again than the company had anticipated and the reduction of the central bank’s balance sheet will begin in July or sooner.

“Last week’s price action 10 years from now was about what the Fed will do with its balance sheet,” wrote Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, in a note. “Find out more on Tuesday, with [Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells] re-appointment hearing set for 10 a.m. One thing was certain: the volatility of the stock markets is not yet over. ”

“His confirmation hearing will be an opportunity for him to further reassure lawmakers and the public that the Fed is focused on reducing inflation in 2022,” added Colas. “We expect this to fuel further market volatility this week.”

In addition to Powell’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, investors will also wait for a new inflation report on Wednesday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publish the consumer price index (CPI) for December that day, which is expected to post a price increase of about 7.0% year-on-year or the largest increase since 1982. And by the end of the week, the big banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (VS) and Wells Fargo (WFC) must each show up on Friday morning before the opening bell.

4:09 p.m. ET: Stocks exit session lows, but S&P 500 posts 5th consecutive day of losses

Here are the main moves in the markets at 4:09 p.m. ET:

12:17 p.m. ET: Tesla shares lead for longest losing streak in 10 months amid tech rout

You’re here (TSLA) were on track to post a fifth straight session of losses, as shares of the world’s most valuable automaker by market cap came under pressure amid a wider sell-off of highly valued growth stocks.

A fifth day of losses would mark Tesla’s longest losing streak since March of last year. Shares have fallen more than 15% from the market close on January 3 until intraday trading on Monday.

The drop also came despite a bullish call from Goldman Sachs, which raised its 12-month price target to $ 1,200 from $ 1,125 previously and maintained a buy recommendation on stocks.

10:41 a.m. ET: Wholesale inventories in the United States were revised up in November as restockings accelerate

Wholesale inventories in the United States were revised upwards more than expected for November, suggesting that replenishment activity has increased and has helped alleviate some ongoing supply chain pressures in the economy.

Wholesale inventories rose 1.4% in the Commerce Department’s latest monthly print for November, beating the previously reported 1.2% rise. This follows a 2.5% increase in inventories in October.

10:15 a.m.ET: Bitcoin slips, falling below $ 40,000 for the first time in four months

Bitcoin prices fell on Monday as cryptocurrencies prolonged declines after a volatile start to the year.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap saw prices drop more than 5% to less than $ 40,000 from the Monday morning session low in New York City, according to data from Yahoo Finance. It was the first time that prices had fallen below this threshold since September. Prices stabilized just below $ 41,000 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Other cryptocurrencies have also seen their prices drop. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, fell more than 3% to below $ 3,000.

9:30 a.m. ET: Stocks open lower

Here’s where the markets were trading right after the opening bell Monday morning:

8:30 a.m.ET: Lululemon shares slide after company says it sees Omicron sales and profits

Shares of sportswear maker Lululemon (LULU) sank Monday morning after the company said it expects an impact on fourth quarter revenue and earnings due to the impacts of the skyrocketing cases of Omicron variants.

“We started the holiday season in a strong position, but have since suffered several consequences from the Omicron variant, including increased capacity constraints, more limited staff availability and reduced hours of operation in some locations,” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said in a press release Monday. .

The company expects fourth-quarter net sales “to be in the lower end of its $ 2.125 billion to $ 2.165 billion range, and that it expects diluted earnings. per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share are in the lower end of its range of $ 3.24. at $ 3.31 and $ 3.25 to $ 3.32, respectively. ”

Stocks fell around 7% early in the session. Shares are down more than 9% for 2022 so far through Friday’s close.

7:40 a.m. ET Monday: Equity Futures Heading To Mixed Open

Here’s where the markets were trading ahead of the opening bell Monday morning:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 07: Traders work on the floors of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 07, 2022 in New York City. Markets edged down in morning trading as investors reacted to a government jobs report showing the U.S. economy created far fewer jobs than expected in December. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

