Stock market today: rising rates still scare stocks





More turmoil in bond markets sent stocks off to a rough start to the week, although what looked to be a major gash turned out to be just a scratch. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped again on Monday, reaching 1.808% after starting 2021 at 1.510%. “Although rates have been volatile throughout 2021, the 10-year period has not reached that level since before the pandemic,” said Lindsey Bell, chief funds and markets strategist for Ally Invest. “Information received since the start of the new year proves to Mister Market that the Fed will raise rates and withdraw liquidity from the market at a faster rate than expected just over a week ago . “ Remember: Federal Reserve members have signaled expectations for at least three central bank benchmark interest rate hikes in 2022. Kiplinger predicts the Fed will hike rates four times, and over the weekend. end, Goldman Sachs predicted the same. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon raised the bar on Monday, saying “I would be personally surprised if there were only four.” However, strong selling pressure on Monday morning fortunately eased in the afternoon as 10-year yields retreated from their highs. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. Fresh out of his worst week in 11 months, the NasdaqComposite fell 2.7% to its nadir, 14,530 at around 80 points from official correction territory (a 10% or more drop from a peak) but managed to finish with a marginal margin Gain to 14 942. the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.5% to 36,068) and S&P 500 (-0.1% at 4,670) closed but far from its intraday lows. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 slipped 0.4% to 2,171.

which stood at $ 41,912.19 Friday afternoon, fell below $ 40,000 earlier in Monday’s session but fell back to $ 41,714.45, a decline of 0.5%. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) increases its participation in the world of mobile video games, announcing today that it is buying Farmville Creator Zynga (ZNGA) for $ 12.7 billion in cash and stocks. That works out to $ 9.68 per ZNGA share, a 61.3% premium from last Friday’s close. “This strategic combination brings together our best console and PC franchises, with a diverse and market-leading mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity,” said Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take- Two Interactive. “We believe we will deliver significant value to both groups of shareholders, including $ 100 million in annual cost synergies in the first two years following closing and at least $ 500 million in annual net bookings opportunities at over time. ” The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the second quarter, provided the green light is obtained from regulators and shareholders. ZNGA shares climbed 40.7% on the news, while TTWO fell 13.1%, potentially creating an attractive entry point for investors looking to acquire one of the best communications services stocks for 2022 with a discount.

