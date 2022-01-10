Grand Theft Auto maker buys FarmVille company for $ 12.7 billion





Take-Two Interactive, maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption,” purchases Zynga, maker of “FarmVille” and “Words With Friends,” in a cash and stock deal for a worth about $ 12.7 billion. The acquisition announced Monday would marry a console games powerhouse, Take-Two, with a mobile game company with an almost cult following. Zynga shareholders will receive $ 3.50 in cash and $ 6.36 in common shares of Take-Two for each outstanding share of Zynga at Closing. The transaction is valued at $ 9.86 per Zynga common share. “This strategic combination brings together our best console and PC franchises, with a diverse and market-leading mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity,” said Strauss Zelnick, President and CEO by Take-Two. declaration. He will retain these roles when companies become one. READ MORE: Facebook renames itself Meta to focus on metaverse virtual reality vision Take-Two expects the deal will help create mobile versions of some of its console and personal computer games. Take-Two said Monday it expects annual savings of around $ 100 million in the first two years after the deal closes. Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau and Publishing Chairman Bernard Kim will oversee the integration and day-to-day operations of the combined Zynga and T2 Mobile Games businesses, which will operate under the Zynga brand as its own label. within Take-Two. . Take-Two will also expand its board of directors to 10 members at closing, adding two members to the Zynga board. The transaction includes a shopping provision, giving Zynga 45 days to hear alternative proposals. The deal is expected to close in Take-Two’s first quarter of fiscal 2023, ending June 30. It has yet to be approved by the shareholders of Take-Two and Zynga. It has received the approval of the boards of directors of both companies. Shares of San Francisco-based Zynga Inc. jumped 52.5% to $ 9.15. Shares of New York-based Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. fell 8.7% to $ 150.25.

