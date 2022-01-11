Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





By The Canadian Press TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,072.32, down 12.13 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 33.71 on 10 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Down 41 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 99.73 on 8.8 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $ 51.63 on 7.9 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $ 7.84 on 6.9 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 11 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 25.63 on 6.9 million shares. Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY). Health care. Up $ 1.10, or 13.5 percent, to $ 9.23 on 5.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Tilray Inc. – The many new entrants to the cannabis market combined with falling prices have created an “unsustainable” situation, according to executives at Tilray Inc., but one they believe their business can overcome. Blair MacNeil, president of the cannabis company’s Canadian operations, said Monday that 157 new brands of jars have been launched in the country in the past year and prices in the market have fallen 22.6%, while that Tilray had reduced by only 1.7%. The country’s cannabis growers have an overabundance of products they are eager to move as Canada grapples with new pandemic restrictions and the continued resilience of the illicit pot market. Cannabis companies, which have endured lengthy retail lockdowns and are already limited in how they market their products, have spent much of the health crisis cutting prices and reviewing their offerings with a critical eye. Tilray on Monday reported net income of nearly US $ 6 million in its most recent quarter, compared to a net loss of around US $ 89 million in the same quarter last year. He also said his revenue increased by around 20% to $ 155 million, from $ 129 million in the same period last year. Linamar Corp. (TSX: LNR). Down 77 cents to $ 77.68. Frank Hasenfratz, a Hungarian immigrant who founded Linamar Corp. and made it a thriving auto parts maker, passed away. He was 86 years old. The Guelph, Ont., Company said Hasenfratz, who had cancer, died surrounded by family on Saturday. Hasenfratz was born in Hungary in 1935 and immigrated to Canada in 1957. In a speech Mississauga-Lakeshore MP Rudy Cuzzetto delivered to the Ontario legislature last month, he said Hasenfratz had come to the Canada because he was part of a military unit in Hungary that destroyed two Union tanks and knew that if he stayed in the country he would likely be tortured or executed. When he arrived in Ontario, he worked in a machine shop making fuel pumps for Ford Motor Co., where he discovered that about a quarter of the pumps were faulty, Cuzzetto said. Frustrated by the situation, Hasenfratz left Ford and won a contract to supply the fuel pumps himself, the politician added. He produced these pumps through Linamar, which he started in the basement of his family home as a sole proprietorship in 1966. Hasenfrantz named the business after his wife Margaret and of his daughters Linda and Nancy. Linda is the current CEO of the company. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2022. The Canadian Press Insauga editorial standards and policies The advertisement

