Dow Jones futures fall: stock rally finds support ahead of Powell hearing

Dow Jones futures were down Monday night. The stock rally found much needed support ahead of Fed chief Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Tesla stock reversed after erasing large losses on Monday.







X









The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45% on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, while the high-tech Nasdaq composite reversed slightly after recovering from huge losses.

Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) increased slightly on Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT) rose 0.1% in today’s stock market. Still among the Dow 30, the financial leaders Goldman Sachs (SG) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are near new points of purchase.

Head of electric vehicleYou’re here (TSLA) traded up 3% on Monday. His rival, Rivien (RIVN), fell 5.6%. Lucid group (LCID) fell 0.6%. And the Chinese leaders of electric vehicles Li Auto (TO)and Xpeng Engines (XPEV) were down sharply on Monday.

Among the best Monday stocks to buy and watch, Commercial metals (CC), Diamondback Energy (CROC), SVB Financial (SIVB) and Wells fargo (WFC) are in or near new shopping areas.

Microsoft and Tesla are stocks in the IBD rankings. Trade metals and EOG resources featured in this week’s Near A Buy Zone Stocks column.

Dow Jones Futures Today: Testimonial from Powell

After the market closed on Monday, Dow Jones futures fell less than 0.1% from fair value, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.1%. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 increased 0.15% from fair value. Keep in mind that trading futures contracts on Dow Jones and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular trading session.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Change Dow jones (0DJIA) 36067.75 -163.91 -0.45 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4670.29 -6.74 -0.14 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 14942.83 +6.93 +0.05 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 215.25 -0.82 -0.38 MICI 50 (FFTY) 41.74 -0.18 -0.43 Last updated: 4:28 PM ET 10/1/2022

Among the exchange traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) fell 0.5%, as the ETF of major growth stocks briefly hit its lowest level since March 5, 2021. Tracker Nasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) increased by 0.1%. And the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) fell 0.1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 1.78% after hitting 1.8% on Monday. The 10-year Treasury yield closed at its highest level since January 17, 2020.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday will have to face questions during his confirmation hearing in the Senate. Powell is expected to win a second term at the head of the central bank.

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

The stock market rally finds support

The stock market posted positive action on Monday as the Nasdaq ended a four-day losing streak and found support on its long-term 200-day line. The S&P 500 fell for a sixth consecutive session and abandoned its key 50-day support level. However, it closed sharply from its lows. Dow Jones Industrials halted Monday’s slide around the 50-day line.

The Big Picture on Friday commented, “Growth-oriented investors should be defensive at this point. Some new purchases in the energy and financials sectors are probably working well, but an aggressive increase in exposure does not make sense, especially in the tech sector. Keep stocks on your watch list. showing relative strength. Some may find support at a key level, while others may still be close to points of purchase. “

After Monday’s stock action, it’s an important time to read The Big Picture from IBD.

Five Best Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Right Now

Dow Jones Stocks to Buy and Watch: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan

Dow Jones stock Goldman Sachs rose 0.4% on Monday, ending just above the 50-day line. Stocks follow a flat base with a buy point of 426.26, according to IBD MarketSmith chart analysis. An early entry at 412.76 is also in play.

JPMorgan is posting a buy point of 173.06 on a flat basis after recovering the 50-day line on a 5.6% rally last week. JPM shares rose 0.1% on Monday.

Three growth stocks to watch in today’s stock market Stocks to Buy and Watch: Trade Metals, Diamondback, SVB Financial, Wells Fargo MICI 50According to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis, Commercial Metals stock is trying to regain a buy point of 36.96 buy points at 0.6% on Monday. Early Monday, the company released first quarter tax results that beat estimates as strong margins helped overcome light income. Oil producer Diamondback Energy is holding just above a 117.81 point buy point, following Monday’s 0.1% drop. The 5% buy zone peaks at 123.70. In a bullish fashion, the stock’s RS line hit a new high on the day of the breakout, confirming the stock of Energy as the market leader. FANG stock enjoys a perfect 99 IBD Composite Rating, according toIBD inventory check. SVB Financial plots a cut base with a buy point of 763.32. Stocks could add a handful this week, but it’s a bit too early to be considered appropriate. If the handle ends, the new buy point will be 746.80. Stocks slipped 3% on Monday, closing at their 50-day moving average line. Banking giant Wells Fargo just broke the 5% buy range above a 52.67 buy point in a flat base after Monday’s 1.1% rise. The 5% buy zone has increased to 55.30.

Join the IBD experts as they analyze the major stocks in the current stock rally on IBD Live

Electric Vehicle Inventories: Li Auto, Xpeng, Lucid Motors, Rivian

Li Auto stock fell below its 200-day long-term moving average in Monday’s 5.6% skid. There is no new buy point at this time with the stock nearing 30% of its 52 week high.

Xpeng Motors fell 5.4% on Monday and is again trying to find support around its 200-day line. The actions formed a cup with a handle, but that formation is now gone.

Among US-based electric vehicle stocks, shares of Lucid Motors fell 0.6% on Monday. LCID stock remains stretched beyond a buy point of 28.49 in a cup base with handle, but the huge gains have diminished. Stocks are attempting to regain their 50 day line again this week which would be bullish for the stock’s base-building outlook.

The recent Rivian initial public offering was down 5.6% on Monday, extending a six-session losing streak that saw the stock hit all-time lows. RIVN shares closed on Monday at around 55% of their post-IPO highs. Continue to wait for a basic IPO to form before considering a purchase. The recent large losses are a major setback in the stock’s basic process and there is no new buying point in sight with the stock at new lows.

Tesla shares

Tesla stock traded up 3% on Monday, ending a four-day losing streak. Last week, the EV leader broke its critical 50-day moving average line and triggered the 7% to 8% loss reduction sell rule from a trendline buying point. of 1,119.10.

The shares traded as high as 1,243.49 on November 4, but the stock closed on Monday around 15% from that 52-week high.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple stock rose slightly after briefly hitting its lowest level since December 20. Stocks remain at around 12% after a buy point of 153.27 on a cup-and-handle basis, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis, after hitting the 20-25% profit-taking level.

Software leader Microsoft rose 0.1%, recovering from heavy losses. The most important stock in the Dow Jones continues to burn flat with a buy point of 349.77, but the stock clearly has more work to do before a possible breakout.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Top growth stocks to buy and watch

Learn how to time the market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find the best long-term investments with IBD’s long-term leaders

MarketSmith: research, charts, data and coaching in one place

How to research growth stocks: why this IBD tool makes it easy to find the best stocks