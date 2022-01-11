Stocks End Slightly Lower After Recovering Most of Initial Losses | Technology





By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA – AP Business Editors

Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street on Monday after recovering much of an early decline. Tech stocks rebounded after leading the market lower in the morning. The losses of industrial companies and banks were partly offset by the gains of health care companies. The S&P 500 finished lower 0.1%, erasing most of a previous loss of just over 2%. The Nasdaq, heavily weighted by technology companies, closed less than 0.1%. It was down 2.7% earlier. Bond yields have continued to rise as investors anticipate measures by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Energy prices have fallen. THIS IS A CURRENT UPDATE. The earlier history of PAs follows below. Stocks fell and bond yields rose on Monday, extending the market’s pullback last week, as investors shifted their positions anticipating that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year in its attempt to lower the market. inflation. There were plenty of sales, although in the late afternoon the indices broke their early-in-the-day lows. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% at 3:29 p.m. EST. The benchmark index fell 2% at the start. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 312 points, or 0.9%, to 35,914 and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%. Tech stocks were again a big part of the decline. The sector was the biggest market weight until January and is coming out of its worst week since October 2020. Big tech stocks have a disproportionate influence on the S&P 500 due to their massive size. At the start of the year, the tech sector accounted for 29.2% of the S&P 500. Nvidia lost 1.1%.

