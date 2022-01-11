Nasdaq Composite clears losses and ends positively





The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Monday as government bond yields continued to rise, signaling investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates quickly.

But on a positive note for investors, an afternoon rebound erased losses in tech stocks and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to a small gain. The Nasdaq closed the day up 6.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,942.83.

The tech-heavy index fell 2.7% in the morning, before changing course. Last week, the Nasdaq posted its largest week-on-week percentage decline since February, as rising bond yields slashed tech valuations. The S&P 500 lost 6.74 Monday, or 0.1%, to 4,670.29. It was the fifth consecutive day of losses for the market wide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.79, or 0.4%, to 36,068.87, its fourth consecutive daily decline. The choppy trading came as the 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.779%, its highest closing level since January 2020, according to Tradeweb, from 1.769% on Friday. The benchmark yield briefly hit 1.807% at one point before falling. Bond yields move in the opposite direction to prices. The surge in yields since the start of 2022 has sent tech stocks shivering. By selling bonds and sending back higher yields, investors are indicating they believe the Fed may raise short-term interest rates in March and start cutting its holdings of bonds and other assets soon after. Low rates helped fuel a huge rally in tech stocks last year, making bonds less attractive and prompting investors to buy risky assets. But as the Fed turned to fighting inflation, tech stocks lost their luster. The prospect of higher rates also reduces the value investors see in the future cash flows of fast-growing tech companies, which is hurting their stock prices. US inflation data due Wednesday will be closely watched as investors seek to predict when the Fed will start raising borrowing costs. Monthly consumer prices are expected to have increased by more than 7% from the previous year for the first time since 1982. Futures markets reflect a more than 75% chance that the Fed will hike rates at its March meeting, according to data from brokerage firm CME Group. Traders at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Photo:



Spencer Platt / Getty Images



Investors are also looking forward to the corporate earnings season, which kicks off this week with the results of US financial firms such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup., Wells Fargo and BlackRock. Many investors have pumped money into bank stocks, believing they could profit from a rise in interest rates. Among them is Hani Redha, multi-asset fund manager at PineBridge Investments. He said the New York-based investment firm has reduced its holdings of technology stocks and treasury bills while increasing liquidity and exposure to financial companies. Stocks are down and so are bonds, Redha said. At least for a while, even cash is better than owning risky assets. Markets have also been rocked in recent weeks by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19. The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases reported in the United States exceeded 700,000 for the first time over the weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Even though evidence suggests Omicron is relatively mild, the growing workload has caused staff shortages at airlines, retailers, factories, and other businesses. Lululemon said on Monday that its fourth-quarter profits would fall lower than expected, after Omicron caused staff and capacity constraints during the holiday season. The news knocked shares of apparel manufacturers down $ 6.78, or 1.9%, to $ 348.43. In other company news, Take-Two Interactive fell $ 21.61 per share, or 13%, to $ 142.99 after the video game maker agreed to buy Zynga as part of the deal. ‘an $ 11 billion deal. Zynga shares climbed $ 2.44, or 41%, to $ 8.44. GameStop Actions, a favorite among individual traders, lost $ 9.47, or 6.7%, to close at $ 131.15. Its stock surged last week on news that the video game retailer plans to enter the non-fungible token and cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin briefly fell below $ 40,000 for the first time since September. It was trading at $ 41,705 as of 5 p.m. ET, down 1.5% from the same time on Sunday, according to CoinDesk. In commodities, US natural gas futures rose 4.2% to $ 4.08 per million UK thermal units. Cold weather in the Midwest and eastern United States early this week will likely boost fuel demand, NatGas Weather analysts say. Last year, the US dollar saw its biggest increase in value since 2015. That’s a good thing for many US consumers, but it could hurt stocks and the US economy as well. Dion Rabouin of the WSJ explains. Photographic illustration: Sebastian Vega / WSJ

Overseas stock markets were mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5%, weighed down by shares of real estate and technology companies. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% and Hong Kong Hang Seng rose 1.1%. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday. Mark Andersen, head of asset allocation at UBS Global Wealth Managements Chief Investment Office, said he favors European and Japanese stocks and stocks of energy and financial companies. It is clear that the Fed wants to tighten financial conditions and the way to do that is obviously to raise interest rates, he said. Write to Alexander Osipovich at [email protected] and Joe Wallace at [email protected]

