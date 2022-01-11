Take-Two buys Zynga. Why this is a “great fit”.

Text size





the stock soared on Monday after

Take-Two Interactive



announced that it will acquire the mobile game developer in a cash and stock deal with an enterprise value of $ 12.7 billion. The deal looks like a good deal, according to at least one analyst, although Wall Street traders may take a different view.

) the stock jumped 41% to close at $ 8.44, while Take-Two (

) fell 13% to $ 142.99. Take-Two stock jumped 6.8% in after-hours trading.

Under the terms of the deal, Zynga shareholders will receive $ 3.50 in cash and $ 6.36 in shares upon closing of the transaction, for a total of $ 9.86 per Zynga share. The purchase price is a 64% premium over Zyngas’ closing price on January 7.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick will remain CEO of the combined company, while Zyngas leadership team will oversee the strategic direction of the company’s mobile efforts. Zynga will retain two new board seats, bringing the current board to 10 members.

The acquisition diversifies considerably [Take-Twos] and establishes our leadership position in mobile, the fastest growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry, Zelnick said in the press release.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said the deal’s price seemed like a good deal for Take-Two, noting that he had a target of $ 12 on Zynga stock.

I think they know this and think the guys at Zynga are excited about the opportunity to access various Take-Two franchises, Pachter wrote in an email. Take-Two goes from 10% on mobile to over 50%, making it more steady growth than before with an unclear release schedule for their big games. I think it is a good choice.

The analyst believes the decline in Take-Two’s shares is more related to the spread between the deal’s price and that at which the market recently valued Zynga, noting that Take-Two’s investors are paying the difference.

I’m not sure that’s fair, but I think that’s what’s happening, Pachter added.

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok wrote in a note Monday that the deal would make Take-Two a major mobile player. Mobile remains the largest and fastest growing gaming platform, and this deal shows exactly how serious TTWO is in its resolution, Marok wrote.

The mobile gaming segment is expected to grow 8% per year over the next three years. Take-Two predicts that mobile will represent more than 50% of its net bookings in fiscal 2023, up from 12% in 2022.

Zyngas’ portfolio includes popular mobile games including FarmVille, Words With Friends, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, and Zynga Poker.

The acquisition is expected to add $ 100 million in annual cost synergies in the first two years after closing, and at least $ 500 million in annual net bookings opportunities over time, the companies said. These booking opportunities include the creation of new mobile games through the addition of intellectual property and mobile developers from Zyngas, the optimization of live gaming experiences and the expansion of the advertising platform and the Zyngas’ geographic expansion across Asia.

The combined company could generate a 14% annual growth rate in net bookings through 2024 and $ 6.1 billion in net bookings for the one-year period ended September 30, 2021.

Take-Two is funding the acquisition with a combination of cash from its balance sheet, a $ 2.7 billion loan from JPMorgan Chase and the issuance of new debt. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of the Take-Twos fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Corrections and amplifications:

Zynga shareholders will receive $ 3.50 in cash and $ 6.36 in shares upon closing of the transaction. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that they would receive $ 8.50 in cash.

