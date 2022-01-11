Tilray sees a large European market for its cannabis





Tilray is looking beyond the disappointing cannabis market in Canada as the legalization of marijuana spreads around the world. Germany looks like a jackpot. The time of dreams



Tilray aims to grow from the disappointing cannabis market in Canada to become a competitor as the legalization of marijuana spreads around the world. Entering its November 2021 quarter, the company increased its international sales, although its revenues suffered from price competition in a supercharged Canadian market. Tilray stock (ticker: TLRY) rose 18% in Monday morning trading, to $ 7.57, as the company announced a new name:

Tilray



Brands. Thanks to the merger of the Aphria business with Tilray last year, sales increased by about 20% in the November quarter, to reach $ 155 million. But this is what explains the company’s continued operations: the pro forma sales of the various companies during the period of the previous year were in fact in excess of some $ 180 million. Tilray was losing a lot of money at the time. The November 2021 quarter posted a small profit, although free cash flow was negative. Our team is performing admirably under difficult conditions, CEO Irwin Simon said in a lengthy conference call Monday morning. Covid-19 continued to depress demand for medical marijuana in Canada, Irwin said, while the overabundance of supplies and brands from that country squeezed Tilrays’ gross margins and market share. The Simons team is cleaning up the operations of the former Tilray company, and the November 2021 quarter saw balance sheet adjustments for improperly valued acquired inventory and charges for products whose costs exceed Canadian selling prices. But the synergies of the combination with Aphria will deliver annualized cost savings of $ 80 million by the end of the company’s May 2022 fiscal year, CFO Carl Merton said, and $ 20 million. additional dollars in the next fiscal year. Tilray reported net income of $ 6 million for the November quarter and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $ 14 million. This EBITDA number is however adjusted to exclude a range of costs for write-downs, transactions, start-ups and closings. Free cash flow during the quarter was negative $ 15 million. Newsletter Sign-Up Le Quotidien du Barron A morning briefing on what you need to know in the day ahead, including exclusive commentary from the editors at Barron’s and MarketWatch. The company has spoken enthusiastically about the opportunities in Europe, where it has strong shares of the medical cannabis markets in Germany and Portugal. The new German government coalition has agreed to legalize the recreational use of adults. This would make Germany the largest federal legal market in the world, said Denise Faltischek, director of international affairs at Tilrays, and the rest of Europe will ultimately follow suit. We expect all of Europe to legalize medical cannabis within the next 10 to 12 months, she said. In the United States, Tilray is acquiring alcoholic beverage companies that could be expanded with cannabis-infused products whenever the U.S. federal government moves to legalize cannabis. Beer and alcohol drinkers are also cannabis users, Simon said. The company also acquired a controlling position in the debt of the US cannabis retailer.

MedMen Companies

. Tilray will continue to research cannabis-adjacent products in the United States, Simon said, without waiting for federal legalization. Traders praised Tilrays’ performance in November by pushing up its shares on Monday, from levels that have fallen steadily with much of the cannabis industry. The company expects many of its struggling Canadian rivals to be abandoned. Yet it was difficult for Simons shareholders. There’s a lot of frustration there, he told listeners on Monday’s call. Write to Bill Alpert at [email protected]

