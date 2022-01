Stocks End Slightly Lower After Recovering Most of Initial Losses

Stocks on Wall Street fell again on Monday, although the market eventually rebounded almost entirely from an early decline led by tech companies.

A large wave of selling caused the S&P 500 to drop 2% at the start, but a wave of buying late in the afternoon left the benchmark with a loss of just 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% after falling 1.6%, and the highly technical Nasdaq gained less than 0.1% after falling 2.7%.

The latest pullback followed a massive selloff last week as investors moved holdings in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike this year, among other measures to curb inflation. Wall Street is trying to get a better reading of the timing and extent of the Fed’s rate hike.

It rocked the market a bit because of how uncertain it all was, said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade. I would expect volatility to continue to remain elevated for the remainder of the first quarter, at least, as we continue to grapple with this issue.

The S&P 500 lost 6.74 points to 4,670.29. The decline extended the index’s losing streak to five days. It is now around 2.6% below the record high set a week ago.

The Dow Jones lost 162.79 points to 26,068.87, after dropping 591 points at the start. The Nasdaq rose 6.93 points to 14,942.83, ending a four-day losing streak. Small business stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 lost 8.66 points, or 0.4%, to 2,171.15.

Sales began to falter as the rise in Treasury yields eased. The 10-year Treasury briefly hit 1.84% before falling back to 1.76% late in the afternoon. This matches where the yield was late on Friday.

In the beginning, when bond yields rose, tech stocks weighed the heaviest on the S&P 500. Higher interest rates make stocks of expensive tech companies and other expensive growth companies less attractive to investors. is why the sector slipped as a bond. yields increase. The tech sector was the biggest weight in the market until January and is coming out of its worst week since October 2020.

Large tech stocks have a disproportionate influence on the S&P 500 due to their enormous size. At the start of the year, the tech sector accounted for 29.2% of the S&P 500.

Higher interest rates could help stem the high inflation sweeping the world, but they would also end the conditions that have put financial markets on easy mode for many investors since early 2020. The Fed has said it would speed up the reduction of its obligation. purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low. The market is now evaluating the chances that the Fed will raise short-term rates by at least a quarter of a point in March to around 78%. A month ago it was around 36%.

Industrials, banks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a significant portion of the S&P 500 decline on Monday. These losses were contained by gains in healthcare, technology and communications stocks.

A mix of transaction news and financial updates moved several important actions.

Take-Two Interactive, maker of Grand Theft Auto, plunged 13.1% for the S&P 500’s biggest drop after announcing a deal to buy Zynga, which makes Words With Friends and Farmville. Zynga jumped 40.7%.

Sportswear maker Lululemon Athletica fell 1.9% after warning investors that an increase in virus cases had hurt its fourth quarter financial results. Medicines maker and distributor Cardinal Health fell 5.9% after saying supply chain issues would hurt profits in its medical segment.

Investors have a busy week of economic reports and corporate earnings.

On Friday, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo will release their latest quarterly financial results.