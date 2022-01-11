Self-Employed Business Owners Now Eligible for COVID-19 Government Support

Small business owners who run their operations without pay have convinced the Nova Scotia government that they should also be eligible for a COVID-19 assistance program for bars, restaurants, performance venues, recreation facilities and gymnasiums.

The Sectoral Impact Support program, announced three weeks ago, offers between $ 2,500 and $ 7,500 to small farms across the province that lose business due to tougher public health measures imposed in December. The amount that companies receive depends on the size of their payroll or the amount of income normally received.

The income part of the equation was added after some business owners, especially those who run their own operations, complained that they were not eligible despite limits on smaller gatherings or other restrictions.

Nova Scotia Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek acknowledged Monday as the opening day for aid requests.

“We’ve heard from such people, and that’s why eligibility is based on either a minimum gross monthly payroll or minimum gross monthly income,” Corkum-Greek said. “This reflects a very swift government response to a loophole.”

“We know the pandemic is not over”

The minister acknowledged that the money would not replace all of the losses suffered by small business owners and noted that additional help may be needed if the restrictions remain in place for much longer.

“We know the pandemic is not over,” she said. “What we can do is absolutely commit to the business community. We will continue to work with them.

“We want to understand the continued impacts on their operations and the Government of Nova Scotia will be there to support them.”

To be eligible for assistance, businesses must have a gross monthly payroll of at least $ 1,000 or gross monthly income of at least $ 2,500 by November 2021, but have gross revenue of $ 5 million or less in the last tax year declared. They must also be registered to do business in Nova Scotia and have an active Canada Revenue Agency business number.

Corkum-Greek expected checks to be delivered within a week or two after requests.