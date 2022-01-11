Asian stocks fall as markets watch cases of Fed and omicron in China





TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks sank in cautious trading on Tuesday after falling on Wall Street amid lingering concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, particularly the increase in cases in China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% in morning trading to 28,242.46. South Korea’s Kospi was little changed at 2,926.01. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 fell 0.8% to 7,391.50. The Hong Kong Hang Seng lost 0.5% to 23,640.42, while the Shanghai Composite lost less than 0.1% to 3,592.35.

Asian markets are also keeping their eyes on the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to tighten interest rates this year. What is happening in China is also likely to have regional repercussions. Large companies, including automakers such as Toyota, were counting on a resumption in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia, as vaccinations and other efforts to coronavirus prevention is progressing. The recent upsurge in omicron infections has thrown a wrench into such hopes. China continues to face a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, with restriction measures taking effect to contain the spreads ahead of the February Winter Olympics. While it is still too early to tell, the risks under scrutiny may stem from any disruption in supply chains exacerbating price pressures or a change in China’s zero COVID approach, Yeap said. Jun Rong, Market Strategist at IG Singapore. On Wall Street, a large wave of selling knocked the S&P 500 down 2% at first, but a wave of buying late in the afternoon left the benchmark with a loss of just 0.1% . The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% after falling 1.6%, and the high-tech Nasdaq gained less than 0.1% after falling 2.7%. The latest pullback followed a massive selloff last week as investors moved holdings in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike this year, among other measures to curb inflation. Wall Street is trying to get a better reading of the timing and extent of the Fed’s rate hike. It rocked the market a bit because of how uncertain it all was, said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade. I would expect volatility to continue to remain elevated for the remainder of the first quarter, at least, as we continue to grapple with this issue. The S&P 500 lost 6.74 points to 4,670.29. The drop extended the index’s losing streak to five days. It is now about 2.6% below the all-time high set a week ago. The Dow Jones lost 162.79 points to 26,068.87, after dropping 591 points at the start. The Nasdaq rose 6.93 points to 14,942.83, ending a four-day losing streak. Small business stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 lost 8.66 points, or 0.4%, to 2,171.15. Sales began to falter as the rise in Treasury yields eased. The 10-year Treasury briefly hit 1.84% before falling back to 1.76% late in the afternoon. This matches where the yield was late on Friday. In the beginning, when bond yields rose, tech stocks weighed the heaviest on the S&P 500. Higher interest rates make stocks of expensive tech companies and other expensive growth companies less attractive to investors. is why the sector slipped as a bond. yields increase. The tech sector was the biggest weight in the market until January and is coming out of its worst week since October 2020. Large tech stocks have a disproportionate influence on the S&P 500 due to their enormous size. At the start of the year, the tech sector accounted for 29.2% of the S&P 500. Higher interest rates could help stem the high inflation sweeping the world, but they would also end the conditions that have put financial markets on easy mode for many investors since early 2020. The Fed has said it would speed up the reduction of its obligation. purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low. The market is now evaluating the odds that the Fed will raise short-term rates by at least a quarter of a point in March to around 78%. A month ago it was around 36%. Industrials, banks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the S&P 500 decline on Monday. These losses were contained by gains in healthcare, technology and communications stocks. A mix of transaction news and financial updates moved several important actions. Take-Two Interactive, maker of Grand Theft Auto, plunged 13.1% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after announcing a deal to buy Zynga, which makes Words With Friends and Farmville. ”Zynga jumped 40, 7%. Sportswear maker Lululemon Athletica fell 1.9% after warning investors that an increase in virus cases had hurt its fourth quarter financial results. Medicines maker and distributor Cardinal Health fell 5.9% after saying supply chain issues would hurt profits in its medical segment. Investors have a busy week of economic reports and corporate earnings. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Labor will release an update on the impact of inflation on prices with its Consumer Price Index for December. The agency will release details of the impact of inflation on businesses on Thursday with its producer price index for December. On Friday, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo will release their latest quarterly financial results. In energy trading, benchmark US crude rose 50 cents to $ 78.73 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 45 cents to $ 81.32 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar rose from $ 115.21 to $ 115.34. The euro cost $ 1.1336, up from 1.1331. ___ AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/article/Asian-stocks-mixed-after-Wall-St-falls-on-rate-16763093.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos