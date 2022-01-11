Biden administration sets out reimbursement rules for Covid home tests





The initiative aims to ease the financial burden of using home testing to detect and stop the spread of Covid-19. The more transmissible Omicron variant of the virus causes more than 668,000 infections per day, according to CDC data. But public health experts warn that number is a vast undercoverage in part because the results of millions of home tests are not being reported to state and local health departments. By requiring private health plans to cover people’s homes for testing, we are further expanding the ability of Americans to get tests for free when they need them, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. People who purchase home tests outside of their insurer’s preferred network should be reimbursed up to $ 12 per test, but the plans may “provide a more generous reimbursement up to the actual cost of” more expensive tests, according to the guidelines. Still, it could create problems for consumers who don’t live near participating pharmacies or buy more expensive home tests like the Detects home molecular test, which costs $ 75 for one test and the reusable hub. We hope that insurance companies will see the benefit of covering the full price of home molecular tests, as increased access to these tests could allow a person to get treatment sooner, ultimately reducing overall health care costs, said Detect spokeswoman Shawna Marino. Michael Bagel, director of public policy at the Alliance of Community Health Plans, told POLITICO that insurers will not have enough bargaining power to drive prices down in the near future due to the Omicron wave leading to overwhelming demand for home tests coupled with governments planning to purchase 500 million rapid tests. This is an unfunded mandate for insurers and consumers, Bagel said. There are only barriers to put it in place in time. We basically have 96 hours to build a list of preferred pharmacies and get the operational elements in place. U.S. Health Insurance Plans CEO Matt Eyles said while there will “likely be problems” with implementing the new guidelines, insurers plan to work with the Biden administration to resolve the issues. as they arise. “We recognize that the administration’s guidelines take steps to mitigate the real risks of price escalation, fraud and abuse, which would limit access and reduce affordability for everyone,” Eyles said. in a press release. Another challenge for insurers will be tracking the number of tests that individuals buy at different locations, according to Bagel. If a doctor orders a home test for a person, it does not count towards the limit of eight tests per month. The new regulations governing reimbursement for home tests do not apply to people on Medicare or without health insurance. The state’s Medicaid programs and children’s health insurance program must already cover home testing, according to the HHS.

