Here’s a guide to all the U.S. Stock Exchange closing dates in 2022.

A New Year means traders are keeping a close eye on their portfolios and examining any financial opportunities that may present themselves. A big part of making your financial plans is knowing what dates during the year the US stock market is open. This guide will outline all of the dates in 2022 that the United States Stock Exchange will be closed for vacation.

2022 United States Stock Exchange Holiday Calendar

Here are the dates in 2022 when the United States Stock Exchange will be closed for holidays:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – Monday January 17, 2022

Washington Birthday – Monday February 21, 2022

Good Friday – Friday April 15, 2022

Memorial Day – Monday, May 30, 2022

Independence Day of June 17 – Monday June 20, 2022

Independence Day – Monday July 4, 2022

Labor Day – Monday September 5, 2022

Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 24, 2022

Christmas Day – Monday, December 26, 2022 (observed)

Juneteenth is a new addition to the NYSE calendar, increasing the number of dates on which markets will be closed this year. Since Christmas 2022 falls on a Sunday, the public holiday will be observed on Monday, December 26.

Is the stock market open on martin luther king day 2022

Yes, the United States Stock Exchange will be closed on January 17, 2022 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This is the first holiday of the calendar year that the NYSE will be closed for

The exchange will close early on November 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET, as it is the day after Thanksgiving.

If you are wondering “is the US stock market open today” this year, here is your answer. It is good to keep these dates in mind when monitoring the market and formulating your own plans. Stay with Shacknews for more stock market updates.