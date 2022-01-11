Business
Lots of risk, but analysts skeptical of a serious stock market decline
A trader wears “2022” glasses while working on the floors of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Inflation, tightening central bank policy and Covid-19 infection rates continue to threaten the uptrend in stocks, but analysts generally don’t expect a serious correction in 2022.
Last week, US stocks had their second worst start to the year since the Lehman Brothers collapse, spurred on by further hawkishness from the Federal Reserve and a massive sell off of highly valued US tech stocks . The trend continued on Monday, as global equities slipped into the red again.
One of the main sources of the hawkish surprise offered by the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting report was the desire of policymakers to tighten its balance sheet, the importance of which Deutsche Bank analysts said was largely under – previously estimated by the market.
The rapid spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant around the world has also been a lingering cloud over the equity outlook in recent months, with daily workloads hitting record highs and tighter social restrictions in many major economies. .
“The Omicron Covid variant may have resulted in more restrictions, but the economic recovery nonetheless remains resilient, meaning stocks do not appear particularly vulnerable to a correction,” Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset, said on Monday. Management.
Paolini suggested that the global economic recovery remains supported by a strong labor market, pent-up demand for services and healthy corporate balance sheets. As a result, Pictet is looking for opportunities to increase its equity weighting in 2022.
However, he acknowledged that despite high expectations for GDP growth, especially in the United States and Europe, spike in inflation presents a downside risk and will likely peak in the first half of 2022, prompting the Fed to raise interest rates by June.
Although Pictet has a positive outlook for equities, the Paolini team has taken a tactically neutral stance on the asset class as a whole in light of liquidity conditions for the US turning negative and equities still very strong. valued.
James Solloway, chief markets strategist at SEI’s investment management unit, adopted a similar tone last week, noting that GDP growth will slow, labor markets will tighten, inflation will peak and Covid will continue. to have a negative effect in the short term, the world economy is expected to continue to manage through periodic setbacks.
“While there have been pockets of speculative behavior in certain areas of the financial world, stocks memes, SPACs, cryptocurrencies and NFTs, for example, we don’t see the kind of speculative fervor that would indicate a serious equity correction in 2022, ”Solloway said. .
Although data so far has indicated that the highly transmissible variant of omicron may not be as bad as previous iterations of the virus, Mazars chief economist George Lagarias said Thursday that markets should avoid indulging in the possibility of other pandemic-related shocks.
“We cannot afford to fall into the trap of trying to predict the timeline of an Endgame when the next round is unknown. Currently the risk is nonlinear, but parabolic,” Lagarias said.
“All it takes is a dominant new vaccine-resistant variant to undo months of global immunization and throw predictions out the window.”
Vulnerability of US valuations
Lagarias also pointed out that US stocks, in particular, are expensive and concentrate a characteristic highlighted during last week’s weakness among tech giants, but noted that investors currently have few alternatives to stocks. in general.
He suggested that a correction in risky asset prices is increasingly possible due to the central bank paradigm shift on quantitative easing, while inflation poses an ongoing dilemma here.
“All of this uncertainty is bad for business, but it’s still unclear how risky assets are going to behave, as the drivers have been completely decoupled from all of the above for too long,” Lagarias said.
“It could be that the arguments ‘residual liquidity’ and ‘there is no alternative to stocks’ prevail, or it could be that markets go into ‘fear mode’ and secular volatility increases.”
Kristina Hooper, Global Markets Strategist at Invesco, included a potential correction in the U.S. stock market in her top 10 forecast for 2022.
“There will likely be a correction in the US stock market in the first half of 2022, but I expect a relatively quick recovery,” Hooper said.
“It has been so long since we had a significant correction that the probability of a correction has increased and the increase is due to the Federal Reserve starting to normalize its monetary policy in the first half of 2022 and may start to increase its rates. “
