London Stock Exchange funds BondCliQ expansion in Europe

LONDON, Jan. 11 (Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange Group has led a $ 7.5 million fundraiser for BondCliQ to help Wall Street’s first centralized corporate debt rating system to grow expand into Europe. BondCliQ aggregates quotes and pre-trade offers for corporate bonds and has just over 40 participating brokers, averaging 70,000 quotes on 15,000 bonds per day. LSEG’s money, with Aflac Ventures and SEI also participating in the Series A first round, will help create a more transparent corporate bond market, BondCliQ said in a statement Tuesday. Investment manager Vanguard has become a strategic partner. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Bond trading in the United States is dominated by giant Wall Street banks, with market transparency being lower than that of the stock market, making it difficult for investors to determine the true price, especially in volatile markets. Part of the money will be used to expand into other corporate bond markets, such as Europe. “We already have some top resellers in Europe, they supply their markets denominated in dollars, so we are not that far away from being able to launch a product in Europe that arranges corporate debt denominated in euros and pounds sterling”, said Chris White, CEO of BondCliQ. Reuters. The latest backers lend credibility to greater transparency in bond markets, White said. “As for the larger dealers, we are optimistic that they will want to join this initiative and actually help make the market healthier,” White added. LSEG’s investment is another example of the stock market group’s diversification beyond its roots in stocks and into fixed income and data after its $ 27 billion acquisition of data and analytics group Refinitiv it a year ago. Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters News, has a minority stake in LSEG and Refinitiv pays Thomson Reuters for the information it distributes. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Huw Jones; edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

