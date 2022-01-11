Opinion: The best performing stock exchange in the world? It might not be what you think

Quick: Which stock market is doing better, the USA or Japan?

If you said USA, you would be right.

But if you said Japan, you sort of would be too.

Japanese companies have grown their sales, profits, net assets and dividends much faster than US companies over the past 10 years, reports John Thorndike, co-head of asset allocation at GMO, manager of money for white shoes based in Boston. in his last report. Japanese companies have outperformed US companies in terms of fundamentals, he writes.

As measured by GMOs, Tokyo Stock Exchange companies have generated underlying trading gains of 5.4% per year, well above the US average of 4.8%, to put it mildly. otherwise, in a decade, their overall sales, profits, assets and dividends increased by about 69% in a decade – 10 percentage points more than that of the United States

But you wouldn’t know if you read the headlines.

Nor, in effect, to look at the performance numbers of your 401 (k), IRA or other investment account.

Last year, again, you made a lot of money in your US equity funds. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY,

-0.12%

gave you a 29% return on your money, including reinvested dividends, and the Invesco QQQ (Nasdaq) trust 27% QQQ,

+ 0.07% .

Meanwhile, the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF VEA,

-0.92%

international equities gained only 11% and the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-USA ETF VEU,

-0.65%

only 8%. (Indeed, the iShares MSCI Japan ETF EWJ,

-0.24%

only gained 1%. And this trend has been going on for a decade.

The reason, Thorndike argues, is simple and a trap for regular investors. Yes, US stocks and equity funds are doing well, he admits, but it’s not for reasons investors can imagine. It’s not because the underlying companies are doing so well. This is simply because stocks have gotten much more expensive compared to the underlying companies. It is a price effect.

In fact, in terms of fundamentals, GMO calculates, US companies have done no better over the past decade than in the past, when stocks were going nowhere. (Remove the five giants from Apple AAPL,

+ 0.01% ,

Amazon AMZN,

-0.66% ,

Google GOOG,

+ 1.15% ,

Microsoft MSFT,

+ 0.07%

and Facebook FB,

-1.12% ,

OGM adds, and USA, Inc.’s performance looks even worse.)

So the price of the S&P 500 has risen more than twice as much in 10 years as the price of the Nikkei 225 (when quoted in dollars) even though Japanese companies have done better.

As a result, investors who invest in U.S. mutual funds today pay about 50% more for every dollar of business value than investors who invest, say, in Japanese stocks, according to GMO estimates.

And the price differential is even bigger when you look at European stocks or emerging markets, argues GMO. Compared to their underlying business values, US stocks are about twice as expensive as emerging market stocks, the company estimates.

Thorndikes analysis follows one last year by hedge fund manager and widely followed investment guru Cliff Asness, who came to a similar conclusion.

Naturally, this may sound academic to the average saver, who looks at their 401 (k) and IRA returns and sees how much money they actually made. But that may not be as questionable as it sounds.

Sooner or later, the theory is, stock prices will eventually follow underlying companies’ values.

If history or math is any guide, that’s another reason to be more careful about all the money we make with our U.S. equity funds, and not to be too gloomy about it. money that we have not yet earned with our international funds.