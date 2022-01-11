Court rules that securities laws do not apply to certain ADR transactions

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on January 7, 2022 that federal securities laws do not apply to U.S. transactions in unlisted and unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) for shares of foreign issuers where ADR purchases depended on prior purchases. of the underlying ordinary share on a foreign stock exchange. The long-term decisionStoyas v. Toshiba CompanyThis case illustrates the importance of investigating the factual circumstances underlying purchases of unlisted ADRs, even though claims in securities based on those transactions could survive a motion to dismiss, as they did in the species.

Factual background

theStoyasThe case concerned allegations of accounting fraud at a Japanese company whose common shares were traded only on the Japanese stock exchange. The putative U.S. class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of (I) persons who had purchased Toshiba ADRs during the putative class period and (Iand) all citizens and residents of the United States who otherwise acquired Toshiba common stock during the relevant period, presumably through purchases on a Japanese stock exchange.

The defendants have asked to dismiss the securities law claims in light of the 2010 United States Supreme Court ruling inMorrisonv. National Bank of Australia, which ruled that federal securities laws only apply to allegations of inaccuracies or omissions made in connection with the purchase or sale of [i] a security listed on an American stock exchange, and [ii] the purchase or sale of any other security in the United States. The defendants argued thatMorrisons the first part did not apply because the ADR Toshibas were not listed on the stock exchange; they were traded only on the over-the-counter (OTC) market, which is not a stock exchange. The defendants further argued thatMorrisonThe second tier did not apply because Toshiba itself had not made any transactions in the United States relating to its unsponsored and unlisted ADRs.

The district court ruled in favor of the defendants on all points, but the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit overturned and remanded the case in 2018. The Ninth Circuit agreed that the market by mutual agreement was not a scholarship, soMorrisonThe first part did not apply. But the Ninth Circuit ruled that ADRs, even though the derivatives of the underlying non-US stocks are themselves securities under the Exchange Act and, if purchased in domestic transactions, are subject to to United States securities laws underMorrisons second pin. The court appeared to reserve questions on the derivative nature of ADRs to separate it in relation to the 10 (b) requirement of the Exchange Act: the complaint must sufficiently plead the connection of non-US issuers to transactions in ADRs. not sponsored.

As to whether the unsponsored ADRs had been purchased in U.S. transactions, the Ninth Circuit adopted the Irrevocable Liability Standard of the Second and Third Circuits: a corporate action takes place when and where the parties incur irrevocable liability for take and pay or deliver a title. Relevant facts may include where the contract was formed, where purchase orders were placed, where title was transferred, and where money was exchanged.

On remand, the district court ruled that the plaintiff plausibly alleged that he incurred irrevocable liability for purchasing the ADRs in non-exchange transactions in the United States. The amended complaint argued that the plaintiff had placed purchase orders and paid the purchase price in the United States, using funds from a New York bank, that the title had been transferred to the United States, and that the purchase had been directed by the buyer’s investment manager. At New York.

The case continued and the parties contested the certification of a category of ADR buyers. The court declined to certify the group, ruling that the claims of the principal plaintiffs were not typical because the principal plaintiff had not purchased its ADRs in a domestic transaction.

The court’s decision

The court held that, although the plaintiff had committed in the United States to purchase the ADRs, the analysis of the plaintiff’s nationality attributes[d] little importance at the first step of the ADR conversion process: the purchase of Toshiba common stock. The facts of this ADR transaction showed that the purchase of ADR was conditional on the purchase of the underlying ordinary shares which could be converted into ADR. This purchase had taken place in Japan, when traders bought the common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The traders had bought the common stock in Japan specifically as a result of the applicants’ ADR transaction. Without this ADR transaction, traders would not have put their money at risk in Japan. Accordingly, the moment [the traders] completed the transaction for Toshiba’s common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, … [the plaintiff] became logically and legally bound to perform its contractual obligations to purchase the ADRs even though the ordinary shares had not yet been converted into ADR. The plaintiff therefore incurred irrevocable liability to take and pay for the ADRs when the common shares were purchased in Japan, so that the ADR transaction was not a domestic transaction under the Ninth Circuits irrevocable liability standard.

The court recognized the possibility that, on a different set of facts, a buyer could acquire unsponsored ADRs in a domestic transaction. Here, however, the evidence showed that the underlying shares of Toshiba’s common stock were purchased in Japan, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, prior to the conversion to ADR. Since the plaintiff was required to take and pay the ADRs as soon as the Japanese transaction involving the common shares took place, the plaintiff incurred irrevocable liability in Japan, and not in the United States.

Implications

Court jurisprudence shows the importance of examining the facts underlying particular transactions in unlisted and unsponsored ADRs. The plaintiff had survived a motion to dismiss based on his allegations that he had placed an ADR order through his investment manager in New York; the investment manager had placed a buy order through his broker in New York; the broker had purchased the ADRs using the OTC Link trading platform; and the plaintiff paid the ADRs by transferring funds from his New York bank to the New York broker. These allegations alone sound like a national transaction.

But, as the court ultimately ruled, the lawsuit failed to explain that the New York stocks had all depended on the prior purchase of the common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a transaction that required the plaintiff to purchase the stock. ADR once the ordinary shares are converted. . The development of these facts eventually changed the outcome of the case.