Tokyo Stock Exchange Announces Market Segment Selection Results by Listed Companies | national





TOKYO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 11, 2022– The Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) will restructure its current stock markets into three new market segments: Main Market, Standard Market, and Growth Market. In view of this transition to new market segments, listed companies have sent out applications for the selection of their new market segments from September to December 2021, and the TSE is today publishing a list of the results on the website of the Japan Exchange Group (JPX). https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/equities/market-restructure/results/index.html

Message from Hiromi Yamaji, President and CEO of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

The objectives of the market restructuring are to support the efforts of listed companies to achieve sustainable growth and improvement in the value of companies in the medium and long term, and to offer an attractive market which has the approval of a wide range. range of national and international investors. We envision the Prime Market to list leading companies in the global economy, the Standard Market to list companies playing a central role in the Japanese economy, and the Growth Market to list companies facing new challenges. Each segment has list criteria based on these concepts. We asked listed companies to select the most appropriate market segment to improve their enterprise value in light of their management policies and other factors. The transition to new market segments has prompted some companies to take concrete steps to execute new growth strategies and improve corporate governance. The TSE will continue its efforts to make the Japanese stock markets more attractive by supporting initiatives to increase the value of companies undertaken by companies listed in the New Main Market, Standard Market and Growth Market.

Statement of objectives, logos and slogans

In order to widely communicate the objectives of market restructuring and the characteristics of each new market segment to market players and the general public, the TSE has created a statement of objectives, as well as logos and slogans for each segment.

Statement of Market Restructuring Objectives

Give Tokyo a new vision. A shared vision has the power to unite and fuel progress. On April 4, 2022, the Tokyo Stock Exchange will transform into three new markets. By working towards a distinct goal, each market will evolve into a dynamic presence that attracts diversity, meets challenges and creates unparalleled opportunity. Every company listed on any of these markets stands on a new starting line, focused on a single goal and poised to run into an incredibly bright future. For each of them, a new adventure is about to begin.

Slogans of new market segments

Main market: Innovate in the world
Standard market: Boost the economy
Growing market: Pioneering success

Special website for new market segments:https://jpx-market.jp/english

Before the launch of the new market segments, a special website was created. This website includes a variety of content, including expectation and support messages from market players, interviews with listed companies working to improve their corporate value, and the thinking behind new market segment logos. Please visit the website for more information.

