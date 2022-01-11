The market hit in the first 5 trading days of the year is not a sign of things to come and stocks will still see a positive return in 2022, according to Fundstrat.





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 9, 2020. Bryan R Smith / Reuters The first five trading days of 2022 were negative for the stock market, with some seeing it as a sign of things to come for the year.

But Fundstrat’s analysis suggests that the stock market will be doing very well in 2022.

“Since 1982, many ‘first 5 days down’ have been good years for the markets,” said Tom Lee of Fundstrat.

"Since 1982, many 'first 5 days down' have been good years for the markets," said Tom Lee of Fundstrat.

The first five trading days of 2022 were negative, with the S&P 500 falling 2.5% and the Nasdaq 100 falling around 5.5%. This has always been seen as a bad "omen" for the stock market, according to a Monday note from Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Since 1900, according to the note, a positive return in the first five trading days of the year has led to a median full-year return of 12.3%. Meanwhile, a negative return in the first five trading days led to a full-year median return of just 1.1%. But this analysis is misleading, according to Lee, who delved into the data and found that analysis of years of the bull market led to a very different conclusion. Dividing the data set into years when the economy was booming or in recession, Lee found that the first five trading days of the year gave no signal as to whether stocks would end the year higher. or declining. In a year of economic growth, a positive stock return in the first five trading days of the year has led to a median annual return of 13.5%. Meanwhile, a negative return in the first five trading days led to the same full-year median return of 13.5%. "There is no difference. In fact, as the chart below shows, the differential stems from 'bear market / recession' periods," Lee explained. Fundstrat And further zeroing of data since 1982 shows that a negative return in the first five trading days of the year has consistently resulted in strong returns for the stock market at the end of the year, with some years recording gains of almost 30%. With economic growth expected to continue in 2022, according to estimates from various Wall Street firms, Lee's research is timely, especially for bullish investors. "The 'first 5 days' don't mean anything. We still expect 2022 to be a double-digit year," Lee concluded. Lee has set an S&P 500 price target of 5,100 for the end of 2022, which is a potential rise of 10% from current levels.

