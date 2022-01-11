Powell goes to Capitol Hill for a confirmation hearing. Inflation and rate hikes are central concerns.

Text size





Investors will have a new look at how the Federal Reserve is navigating tighter monetary policy in the era of the pandemic when President Jerome Powell visits Capitol Hill for his confirmation hearing later Tuesday morning.

Inflation is expected to take center stage during the hearing, with members of the Senate Banking Committee likely to challenge Powell on the timing of the central bank’s first interest rate hike and ask him if it should have acted more quickly to curb the surge in inflation. Powells the hearing will be departure at 10 a.m..

For Powell, the challenge will be finding a balance between assuring lawmakers that the Fed is in control of inflation without scaring markets that it might act too aggressively and trigger a recession.

It is on this delicate tightrope that he must walk, explains Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist of the American financial markets at Oxford Economics. He really doesn’t want to leave the impression that they’re overwhelmingly behind the curve.

At the same time, Powell will likely face questions from Progressive Democrats seeking to ensure that he also focuses on the other half of central banks’ dual mandate: full employment. As the unemployment rate hit a 3.9% low during a pandemic in December, some progressives have warned against acting too quickly to curb the expansion before all workers, especially minorities, do not. ‘had the chance to benefit from it.

Powell, in his opening remarks, will seek to thread that needle between fighting the price spike while continuing to seek maximum employment.

We know that high inflation comes at a cost, especially for those less able to afford the higher costs of basic necessities like food, shelter and transportation, Powell will say, according to his prepared testimony. We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from taking hold.

Powell is set to move on to bipartisan confirmation in the Senate, he was confirmed 84-13 just four years ago, but his testimony will always be watched closely for clues to the Fed’s latest thoughts on how quickly to raise prices. interest rate after its emergency asset purchase program. calms down in March. The hearing comes after other Fed officials previously suggested that a rate hike in March was on the table.

For financial markets, a key area to watch beyond the time of the first interest rate hike is Powell’s remarks about his inflation expectations going forward. And this is also an area where Powell himself will likely need to be cautious.

If he says he thinks inflation expectations are going to rise, I think that will probably scare the markets a bit, says Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research. The last thing a central banker would want, Dutta adds, is to have unanchored future inflation expectations, because once that genius is out of the bottle it’s very difficult to put it back.

While Powell has broad support in Congress, it’s not universal. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) has already said she will not back his nomination, citing regulatory, climate and ethical failures.

His questions will be watched closely and could be the most difficult Powell faces. Monday, she calls on Powell to publish information relating to the transactions of those in charge of the Fed and the modifications made to its ethics policy. Hours later, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida announced he would resign on Friday; he faced concerns about his disclosures and business activity at the start of the pandemic.

Eight other Fed officials are also expected to make public remarks this week, including Gov. Lael Brainard in his own Senate confirmation hearing to become Federal Reserve Vice Chairman on Thursday.

Write to Megan Cassella at [email protected]