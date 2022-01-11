Engineering firm shares soar 37% in two sessions

Stock exchange today: The Greaves Cotton share price has provided exceptional returns to its shareholders over the past year. However, in the past two trading sessions, that multibagger stock has climbed almost 37%. Over the past two days, this share of the engineering firm has jumped by around 137 at its 52-week high 238.40 levels per share. Greaves Cotton shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as the share price has risen from 94.70 to 238.40 levels each in the past year, ceding nearly 150 percent to its shareholders.

The company made the news after exchanges in India asked it to clarify some media reports on the sales of Greaves Electric Mobility. However, the multibagger share started to generate a clear bullish movement after the company informed Indian exchanges of India Ratings and Research Pvt. Ltd, reaffirming the credit rating for working capital limits and corporate fund-based and non-fund-based commercial papers.

In its communication with ESB dated December 29, 2021, Greaves Cotton informed: “In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI Regulation (Registration Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) of 2015, we would like to inform that India Ratings and Research Pvt. Ltd., a SEBI registered credit agency rating agency reaffirmed the credit rating for the funds-based and non-funds-based working capital limits and the company’s commercial papers. Please find attached the press release from the credit rating agency in this regard.

Against the backdrop of the likely weakening demand for 3W diesel engines in the medium to long term as the 3W (3 wheel) industry turns more to cleaner fuel (CNG / electric) and in order to cushion its revenues Due to the cyclical nature of the automotive industry, GCL (Greaves Cotton Limited) has proactively shifted its growth focus to segments other than automotive, including 2W / 3W electric motors, diesel generator sets, agricultural equipment and marine engines.

The contribution to the turnover of new companies increased to 43% in 2QQ22 (FY21: 30%, FY20: 21%). The contribution of its aftermarket and electric mobility segments to consolidated revenue also increased to 24% and 17%, respectively, in 1HFY22 (1HFY21: 23%, 10%), while the share of the engine segment decreased. at 59% (67%). However, secondary market segments accounted for a significant share of EBITDA in 1HFY22. Ind-Ra thinks she could push the outlook for Greaves Cottons to negative on India’s ratings; IND AA asserts; CP has confirmed to IND A1 + Login a few more years for GCL to start reaping significant results from this diversification, which has been affected by the COVID-19 slowdown. This remains a key scoring sensitivity.

Expansion in electric mobility

In line with its strategy of investing in advanced clean energy technologies, GCL now owns 100% of the capital of GEMPL, which is among the top three suppliers of electric two-wheelers (2W) in India. The company strengthened its presence in the electric three-wheeler (3W) market in fiscal years 21 to 22 by acquiring a 100% stake in Bestway and a 26% stake in MLR Auto Limited. This makes GCL an integrated player of the last mile.

